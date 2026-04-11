Ryan Reynolds Joins Blake Lively's Witness List in Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's legal case against Justin Baldoni gains further momentum with Ryan Reynolds set to testify. The trial focuses on retaliation and breach of contract claims after a judge dismissed several of Lively's initial claims. Legal challenges arise as Baldoni attempts to block key witnesses.

Blake Lively 's legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni , has taken a new turn with the inclusion of her husband, Ryan Reynolds , on her witness list. This development comes as the contentious case heads towards a trial scheduled for May 18th. Reynolds is expected to testify about production and promotion issues, as well as alleged retaliation and damages, having witnessed the situation firsthand.

The addition of Reynolds to the witness list underscores his unwavering support for his wife throughout this legal process. The focus of the trial will revolve around claims of retaliation and breach of contract, as Lively's initial claims were significantly narrowed down by a judge, with 10 of her 13 claims being dismissed. This dismissal has heightened the significance of the remaining claims, making Reynolds' testimony all the more crucial as it might bolster the case, bringing more insight on the alleged events.\Adding to the complexity of the case, Baldoni is attempting to block testimony from several individuals on Lively's witness list. These include It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover and co-star Jenny Slate. Baldoni argues that their testimonies should be excluded because their experiences were irrelevant to the core issues of the case. He claimed Hoover was never on the set and Slate's issues were resolved at the time. Lively's witness list also features her sister, Robyn Lively, and other It Ends With Us co-stars, such as Isabela Ferrer. Furthermore, Lively has included some of Baldoni's associates on her witness list, including his former podcast co-host, Liz Plank, and his former publicist, Stephanie Jones, in addition to his PR crisis manager, Melissa Nathan. The inclusion of these witnesses aims to corroborate Lively's claims against Baldoni, further highlighting the intricacies and potential areas of conflict within the production of It Ends With Us.\As the legal proceedings progress, the involvement of key figures, and the disputes over the admissibility of various testimonies, are making it a high-profile case. The legal team plans to ask potential jurors if they know any individuals who may testify, including Taylor Swift's name being mentioned. The deposition of Jenny Slate revealed that Baldoni made a statement on the second day of filming. In addition to the legal drama, there is the matter of the initial book author, Colleen Hoover, who had supported Lively in December 2024. However, in an interview published in November 2025, Hoover showed a more neutral position towards the lawsuit. With the trial looming, the outcome could significantly impact the careers of those involved, along with the film's reputation. The remaining claims of retaliation and breach of contract will ultimately determine the outcome of this dispute and shed light on what transpired behind the scenes during the production of It Ends With Us





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