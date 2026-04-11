Ryan Reynolds Joins Blake Lively's Witness List in Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively adds husband Ryan Reynolds to her witness list in the ongoing legal dispute against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, with the trial set for May 18th. The case, focusing on retaliation and breach of contract, sees Reynolds expected to testify about production and promotion issues. Baldoni is attempting to block key witness testimonies, including that of author Colleen Hoover. The legal battle is intensifying.

Blake Lively 's legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni is intensifying as the trial date approaches, with a significant development seeing her husband, Ryan Reynolds , added to the witness list. Court documents filed recently reveal that Reynolds will play a crucial role in the upcoming trial scheduled for May 18th. This move signifies Lively's determination to strengthen her case amidst a challenging legal situation.

Reynolds' presence on the witness list highlights his deep commitment to supporting his wife and his firsthand knowledge of the events surrounding the production and promotion of the film, which are central to Lively's claims. He is expected to testify about production-related issues, alleged retaliation, and damages, providing crucial insight into the unfolding drama and supporting Lively's legal arguments. This adds a layer of intrigue and anticipation to the trial, as Reynolds' testimony could significantly impact the outcome, given his position as a key witness to the events in question.\The core of the dispute revolves around claims of alleged retaliation and breach of contract. Lively's legal team is focusing on these aspects of the case after a judge dismissed ten of her thirteen claims. Baldoni, who is the lead actor and director of the film, is attempting to block testimony from several witnesses on Lively's list, including the author of the novel 'It Ends With Us', Colleen Hoover, and co-star Jenny Slate. Baldoni argues that their testimonies are irrelevant and inadmissible, citing their limited involvement or the resolution of any issues that arose during filming. However, Lively's legal team is determined to present these witnesses to support her claims and provide a comprehensive picture of the events. The inclusion of Hoover, Slate, and others on the witness list indicates Lively's strategy to bolster her case by presenting a diverse range of perspectives and evidence. Other potential witnesses include Lively's sister, Robyn Lively, and other co-stars, as well as several of Baldoni's associates. The court will need to determine the admissibility of the testimony of all the witnesses.\Adding to the complexities, the author of the book the movie is based on, Colleen Hoover, is expected to present her testimony through deposition rather than in person. The author's initial support for Lively's allegations has since shifted towards a more neutral stance, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the case and its potential impact on the novel's legacy. Baldoni's legal team, however, seeks to exclude Hoover's testimony, citing her lack of on-set presence. Meanwhile, Jenny Slate gave a deposition where she expressed complaints about Baldoni. This legal battle is expected to draw substantial public interest due to the involvement of high-profile figures. The lawsuit has generated significant attention due to its sensitive nature and the celebrity status of those involved. The case's outcome could set a precedent for the film industry, impacting how future disputes are handled





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