Ryan Thomas' Brothers Tease Him Over 'Loved-Up' Copenhagan Trip as Financial Reasons Behind Wedding Delay Revealed

Ryan Thomas' brothers, Scott and Adam Thomas, poked fun at him after he described his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh as seemingly 'in love' with him during a recent Copenhagen trip, highlighting Lucy's dislike for PDA. The couple, who have postponed their wedding, have reportedly delayed tying the knot due to Lucy's desire to maintain financial independence, a stark contrast to Ryan's past financial difficulties, including bankruptcy and low company assets. While one source suggests financial prudence is the reason, another claims the couple is simply happy with their family life and busy careers.

Ryan Thomas ’ brothers playfully teased him after he declared his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh seemed deeply in love with him during their recent trip to Copenhagen. The couple shared affectionate photos from their luxurious getaway at Hotel Bella Grande. Among the shared images were pictures of them sharing a kiss in a photo booth, a display that surprised Ryan's brother and Love Island star Scott, given Lucy’s known aversion to public displays of affection.

Scott commented on their podcast, At Home With The Thomas Bros, expressing his disbelief at the photobooth kiss, noting it was uncharacteristic for Lucy. Ryan responded by saying he felt incredibly in love on the trip and believed Lucy did too. This comment sent both Scott and their other brother, Adam, into fits of laughter, with Adam jokingly suggesting they should invite Lucy onto the podcast to clarify.

Ryan further expressed his adoration for Lucy, whom he has been with since 2017, describing himself as completely besotted with her and feeling like the luckiest man alive. He emphasized his profound love and admiration for her, stating he knew she had a wonderful time and that he cherished her immensely.

The couple, who became engaged in June 2019, had their wedding plans postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, they welcomed two children, Roman, aged six, and Lilah, aged three, putting their marital plans on hold.

Recent revelations suggest the primary reason for their continued delay in legally formalizing their union stems from Lucy’s desire to maintain her financial independence. Sources indicate that Lucy, whose father is a wealthy property developer and from whom she and her sisters are set to inherit significantly, has always been financially astute, a trait instilled in her from a young age. Her father has guided her in making prudent investments since her early career.

In contrast, Ryan has publicly acknowledged past financial missteps and a lack of financial savviness. While Lucy’s love for Ryan is evident, it is suggested that entering into marriage would mean legally merging their finances, which, given Ryan's financial history, might not be the most sensible course of action for her. An insider suggested that Lucy may have received advice to safeguard her own financial interests, as any future financial difficulties Ryan might face could have a substantial impact on her if they were married.

Ryan’s financial past includes being declared bankrupt in 2013, despite earning a substantial income from Coronation Street at the time. He accumulated debt from an unpaid £40,000 tax bill. Although his bankruptcy is now concluded, it continues to cast a shadow. Last year, reports revealed that his company, R James Thomas Ltd, which handles his television and endorsement earnings, had a mere £1 in its accounts for the year ending January 2025. The company's accounts also indicated an outstanding debt of over £30,000 from a Covid Bounce Back Loan.

In the UK, bankruptcy typically remains on credit reports for six years, but certain restrictions can extend up to fifteen years. Furthermore, applicants are often required to disclose their full financial history, irrespective of how long ago it occurred. However, another source offered an alternative perspective, suggesting that the couple are content with their current situation as parents to young children with demanding careers, and that their decision to delay marriage is simply because they are happy as they are





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