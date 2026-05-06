Ryanair CEO Calls for Ban on Early Morning Airport Alcohol Sales Amid Rising Flight Disruptions

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary urges airports to stop serving alcohol before standard licensing hours, citing a surge in disruptive passenger behavior that has led to near-daily flight diversions. The airline boss warns of potential catastrophic consequences if the issue is not addressed.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has called for a ban on early morning alcohol sales at airports, citing a sharp rise in disruptive passenger behavior that has led to near-daily flight diversions.

O'Leary argues that airport bars should adhere to the same licensing hours as pubs outside airports, questioning why alcohol is served as early as 5 or 6 a.m. He stated, 'I fail to understand why anybody in airport bars is serving people at five or six o'clock in the morning. Who needs to be drinking beer at that time?

' The airline executive has long advocated for a two-drink per-person limit, accusing airports of profiting from the issue while shifting the burden to airlines. Ryanair itself enforces strict alcohol policies onboard, rarely serving more than two drinks to any passenger.

However, the problem has escalated, with drug use compounding the issue, as intoxicated passengers often become aggressive and violent. O'Leary warned that without intervention, a catastrophic accident could occur, yet governments remain indifferent. The issue extends beyond Ryanair, with other airlines like Jet2 pushing for a national database to track and ban disruptive passengers. In recent years, incidents of unruly behavior have surged, with flights to popular destinations like Ibiza, Alicante, and Tenerife being particularly affected.

Under UK law, being drunk on an aircraft is a criminal offense punishable by up to two years in prison and significant fines. Threatening or abusive passengers face additional penalties, including compensation fees and prosecution in the country where the plane is forced to land. High-profile incidents include a violent brawl on a Jet2 flight from Turkey to Manchester in February, where passengers left blood and teeth on the floor, forcing an emergency landing.

In May 2025, an easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Marrakech was diverted after a rowdy stag party was escorted off the plane in Faro, Portugal. Another incident involved two drunken English passengers on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to Ibiza in August 2020, who refused to wear masks during the pandemic, leading to a mid-air brawl and their arrest by Spanish police upon landing.

O'Leary emphasized that the problem has worsened significantly over the past decade, with Ryanair now experiencing nearly one diversion per day compared to one per week a decade ago. He lamented that airlines are struggling to address the issue without stronger regulatory support, warning that a tragic accident may be the only catalyst for government action





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Ryanair Airport Alcohol Ban Flight Disruptions Disruptive Passengers Aviation Safety

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