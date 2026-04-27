Ryanair CEO Warns Wizz Air and airBaltic Face Potential Collapse Amid Fuel Crisis

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary predicts Wizz Air and airBaltic could run out of cash by the end of winter due to soaring fuel costs and geopolitical tensions, while other airlines brace for potential disruptions.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has issued a stark warning about the financial stability of Wizz Air and airBaltic, predicting they could face collapse by the end of winter due to the escalating fuel crisis .

O'Leary attributes this potential downfall to the airlines' failure to secure lower fuel prices through hedging, unlike Ryanair which has locked in approximately 80% of its fuel at $67 per barrel until next March. The remaining 20% is exposed to current market rates, which have surged above $150 per barrel, creating a significant financial strain.

This situation is exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, specifically the 'dual blockade' of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transport, involving Iran and the U.S. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is already impacting the airline industry, leading to increased operational costs and declining share prices, with Ryanair's stock dropping from €35 to €25 in three months. O'Leary's concerns extend beyond Wizz Air and airBaltic, warning that the entire airline industry could experience shortages as early as May if oil prices remain high or increase further.

He suggests that if oil prices don't decrease, Wizz Air and airBaltic could exhaust their cash reserves by October or November, potentially leading to bankruptcy. Despite this pessimistic outlook, both airlines are continuing expansion plans – Wizz Air launching new routes from Maastricht Aachen and Eindhoven Airports, and airBaltic establishing routes between Groningen Airport Eelde and Tenerife. O'Leary views these expansions as unsustainable given the current economic climate.

Wizz Air has vehemently refuted O'Leary's claims, asserting they possess sufficient liquidity for at least 18 months and have a robust fuel hedging strategy. However, airBaltic's position remains more precarious, having recently experienced a credit rating downgrade despite securing a short-term loan from the Latvian government. The broader industry is bracing for potential disruptions, with easyJet also voicing concerns about jet fuel uncertainty in the coming weeks.

The war in the Middle East has triggered a sharp rise in oil and jet fuel prices, prompting warnings of potential flight cancellations. Javier Gándara, easyJet's country director for southern Europe, indicated the severity of the problem will become clearer within three to four weeks. The fuel crisis is forcing airlines to increase ticket prices and implement fuel surcharges to mitigate the financial impact.

The potential collapse of Wizz Air and airBaltic would reduce competition in the European market, potentially benefiting Ryanair. However, the overall outlook for the airline industry remains uncertain, heavily dependent on the stabilization of oil prices and the resolution of geopolitical tensions. The situation highlights the vulnerability of airlines to external factors and the importance of proactive financial planning, particularly in volatile economic environments





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