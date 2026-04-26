Ryanair Extends Baggage Check-in Time to Ease Airport Congestion

Ryanair is increasing the time allowed for baggage check-in and bag drop to 60 minutes before departure, from the previous 40 minutes, to help passengers navigate airport security more easily, especially during peak travel times. The airline is also expanding its self-service bag drop kiosk network.

Ryanair , the popular low-cost carrier, is implementing a notable adjustment to its baggage check-in procedures, set to take effect on Tuesday, November 10th. This change centers around extending the timeframe for passengers to check luggage and complete bag drop services at airports across its entire network.

Currently, the allotted time for these processes is 40 minutes prior to scheduled departure. However, Ryanair is increasing this window to 60 minutes, providing travelers with an additional 20 minutes to navigate airport security and passport control, particularly crucial during peak travel seasons when queues can be significantly longer. The airline anticipates this adjustment will minimize the risk of passengers missing their flights, especially those who prefer or require checking in luggage.

The decision to extend the check-in and bag drop window is part of a broader strategy by Ryanair to enhance the passenger experience and streamline airport operations. The airline has been actively investing in self-service bag drop kiosks, with over 95 percent of its airports now equipped with these facilities as of October. These kiosks are seamlessly integrated with the Ryanair mobile application, enabling passengers to independently check in their luggage, print bag tags, and expedite the bag drop process.

This self-service option aims to reduce congestion at traditional check-in desks and offer a faster, more convenient experience for those who choose to utilize it. Ryanair emphasizes that the vast majority of its passengers – approximately 80 percent – already benefit from online check-in and proceed directly through security to their departure gate, remaining unaffected by this change. The adjustment primarily targets the 20 percent of travelers who still opt to check in baggage.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Chief Marketing Officer, explained the rationale behind the change, stating that it is designed to provide more time for passengers with checked baggage to clear security and passport queues, ensuring they reach their departure gates on time. He highlighted the potential for longer queues during busy travel periods and emphasized the airline’s commitment to punctuality.

The implementation of self-service kiosks alongside the extended check-in window demonstrates Ryanair’s proactive approach to managing passenger flow and improving the overall airport experience. Passengers are encouraged to visit the Ryanair website for detailed information regarding the new procedures and to familiarize themselves with the self-service options available. The airline believes these combined efforts will contribute to a smoother and more efficient travel process for all customers, reducing stress and minimizing the chances of travel disruptions.

This change is a direct response to passenger feedback and a commitment to continually improving the travel experience while maintaining its position as a leading low-cost airline. The airline is confident that this adjustment will be well-received by passengers and will contribute to a more positive travel experience





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