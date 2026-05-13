Ryanair Flight Cuts and Closure of Bases in Thessaloniki and Berlin

Ryanair has made several changes to its flight schedule, axing millions of seats across popular destinations like Spain and Portugal. The budget airline is also closing its base in Thessaloniki and reducing capacity in Athens for this winter.

Ryanair frequently speaks out against rising airport fees and charges, making several changes to its flight schedule recently and is set to lose millions of seats across popular destinations like Spain and Portugal.

In a press release, Ryanair announced flight cuts to routes in Greece, resulting in a loss of 700,000 seats and 12 routes. The airline also mentioned closures and capacity reductions in Germany and Spain. Ryanair blames the Airport Development Fee and increase in charges for these cuts





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryanair Ryanair Flight Cuts Airport Fees Flight Schedule Changes Thessaloniki Base Closure Athens Capacity Reduction Spain And Portugal Flight Losses Berlin Aircraft Allocation Greece Flight Cuts Air Lines Costs Burden

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prestwick Ryanair flight forced to divert amid mid-air emergencyThe plane diverted over the English Channel.

Read more »

Ryanair Ibiza 'flight from hell' chaos as rowdy passengers ignore cabin crewRowdy passengers were dancing in the aisles, playing loud music, and refusing to stop when asked to by cabin crew

Read more »

Ryanair Ibiza 'flight from hell' chaos as rowdy passengers ignore cabin crewRowdy passengers were dancing in the aisles, playing loud music, and refusing to stop when asked to by cabin crew

Read more »

Ryanair flight forced to turn around after passenger falls ill mid-airThe Ryanair flight from Glasgow Prestwick was due to land in Murcia but was diverted to London Stansted after a passenger fell ill

Read more »