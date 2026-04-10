Ryanair Flights Face Fuel-Related Emergencies: Incidents Highlight Safety Concerns

Two separate incidents involving Ryanair flights have raised concerns about safety protocols and operational challenges. One involved a fuel leak on a Boeing 737 MAX that led to a diversion, and the other involved a near-fuel exhaustion situation due to severe weather conditions. Investigations are underway.

A recent Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) report details a concerning incident involving a Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on a flight from Venice to Manchester on April 24, 2025. The flight, carrying 191 passengers, was forced to divert to London Stansted Airport due to a suspected fuel leak . The report, published on April 9, highlights critical errors in the pilots' response to the developing situation.

During the flight, the pilots observed a fuel imbalance, prompting them to initiate cross-feeding procedures to redistribute fuel. However, as the flight progressed, the imbalance worsened, and indications of a fuel leak in the engine became apparent. Despite the growing evidence of a fuel leak, the pilots did not fully implement the non-normal checklist procedures, specifically deciding against shutting down the affected engine. The report notes that the pilots managed the fuel balancing process from memory, failing to consider the possibility of a fuel leak, which resulted in a delayed identification of the problem. This delayed recognition of the issue led to a more dangerous situation upon landing. The AAIB report stated that 'The non-normal checklist was not actioned fully, with the pilots deciding not to shut down the affected engine.' Furthermore, the report pointed out that when the leak was confirmed, the pilots still did not complete the non-normal checklist fully. Upon landing, the use of thrust reverse with a fuel leak significantly increased the risk of a fire due to fuel vapour being exposed to the hot engine. Fortunately, no fire occurred, and the aircraft landed safely. The report also indicated that the cabin crew did not observe any signs of fuel spray from the engine or strut. Emergency services confirmed that fuel was indeed leaking from the right engine. A spokesperson for Ryanair stated that the airline fully participated in the AAIB investigation and that the report did not issue any safety recommendations for Ryanair. The Daily Mail has contacted Ryanair for further comment. \In a separate incident that underscores the operational challenges faced by Ryanair, a flight was reportedly six minutes away from running out of fuel mid-air. This flight, originating from Pisa, Italy, and bound for Glasgow's Prestwick Airport, issued a 'fuel Mayday' alert on October 3. The aircraft, operated by Malta Air on behalf of Ryanair, was attempting to land at Prestwick amid severe weather conditions caused by Storm Amy, which brought winds of up to 100mph. After multiple failed landing attempts at Prestwick and a subsequent attempt at Edinburgh Airport, the flight diverted to Manchester, landing almost two hours after its initial attempt to land at Prestwick. The aircraft reportedly landed with only 220kg of fuel remaining, just enough for five or six minutes of flight time. This is perilously close to the final reserve fuel, the absolute minimum amount an aircraft can have before it is deemed unsafe to continue flying. A passenger on the flight, Alexander Marchi, described the ordeal. He mentioned delays from the start because of a general strike and protesters invading the tarmac. He expressed concerns about reaching Prestwick before the storm hit. Everything was fine until we started our descent. The plane was circling a few times before trying the first time but pulling up almost immediately. He also recalled the bumpy ride during the second landing attempt and the relief felt upon landing safely in Manchester. For the specific aircraft type used in the incident, a Boeing 737-800, the amount of fuel required cannot dip below 30 minutes of flying time. A Ryanair spokesman stated that the airline reported the incident to the relevant authorities and was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, but could not comment further. These two incidents highlight the importance of pilot training, adherence to standard operating procedures, and the critical role of weather conditions in ensuring flight safety. They also underscore the potential impact of operational decisions on passenger safety and comfort





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Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX Fuel Leak Emergency Landing Flight Safety

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Ryanair Flights Face Safety Concerns: Emergency Diversions Due to Fuel IssuesTwo separate Ryanair flights experienced critical incidents involving fuel, leading to emergency diversions and raising questions about safety protocols. One flight diverted due to a fuel leak and the other, nearly ran out of fuel due to adverse weather conditions. Investigations are ongoing, with reports highlighting pilot actions and the importance of adhering to safety procedures.

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