Ryanair Investigation, Political Party Support in Orrell, and Stolen Phone Crackdown in London

The news text discusses Ryanair's investigation by the UK's competition watchdog over its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. It also mentions the political party support in Orrell and the crackdown on stolen phones in London.

On Broxton Avenue in Orrell, one of the more affluent suburbs of Wigan, there are three neighbouring bungalows where each household has placards and posters declaring their support for a different political party; one is for Labour, one for Reform UK and one for right-wing insurgents, Restore.

The airline is under investigation by the UK’s competition watchdog over its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. Ryanair, the airline, is being investigated for its policy of charging parents if they want to sit with their children. The investigation is also deciding whether the seating fee qualifies as drip pricing. The airline’s terms and conditions dictate that children aged between two and 11 must sit with at least one parent.

The investigation is also deciding whether the seating fee qualifies as drip pricing. Ryanair has described the investigation as ‘bogus’





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Ryanair Investigation Political Party Support In Orrell Stolen Phone Crackdown In London

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