Ryanair Passenger Begs for Forgiveness After Drunken Sexual Assault on Flight Attendant

A 31-year-old Ryanair passenger, Aaron Brady, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a flight attendant on a flight to Dublin, citing extreme alcohol consumption as a factor. He expressed deep remorse and offered financial compensation to the victim, who detailed the lasting trauma of the incident and her subsequent resignation from her career in aviation.

A passenger named Aaron Brady, 31, has expressed profound remorse for a sexually aggressive incident that occurred on a Ryanair flight bound for Dublin Airport. Brady admitted to consuming an excessive quantity of alcohol before boarding the aircraft and continuing to drink throughout the journey.

During the flight, while the victim was on a break in the crew area, Brady approached her and initiated a conversation. He then placed his foot on her lap, which she rejected. The victim observed that Brady was visibly intoxicated, slurring his words and showing signs of alcohol consumption.

Brady proceeded to touch the inside of her leg over her clothing, then grabbed her head and kissed her cheek. When she attempted to move away, he again grabbed her head and moved it towards his groin, resulting in contact. The victim described the incident as shocking.

Brady then began to remove his shirt before going to the toilet. Upon his return, he embraced her and placed his hand on her outer thigh, subsequently rubbing her buttocks over her clothes. The victim managed to push him away and retreated to the front of the cabin, where the captain was informed. A report of a disruptive passenger was then filed with ground authorities.

Brady later informed the Gardaí that he had no recollection of the events, attributing his actions to his level of intoxication. The victim stated that she had fallen in love with her job as a flight attendant for Ryanair but has since resigned due to the trauma of the assault. She expressed feelings of shame and continued disgust, describing her path to recovery as arduous and distant.

Brady, appearing in court, conveyed his sincere apologies for the distress he caused, emphasizing that his behavior was out of character. Judge Jonathan Dunphy inquired about Brady's ban from Ryanair flights, to which Brady responded it was for five years, with the judge noting his understanding of a potential lifetime ban.

Defending counsel, Keith Spencer, highlighted the extraordinary amount of alcohol consumed by Brady, referring to it as almost mind-boggling. Mr. Spencer indicated that Brady is actively addressing his alcohol dependency and has abstained from drinking for a year. He further stated that Brady deeply regrets his actions, is ashamed, and sincerely apologetic.

The defense requested the court consider Brady's early guilty plea, his consistent employment record at an ice cream factory, and the contents of a probation report. Mr. Spencer also mentioned Brady's readiness to offer €5,000 as a gesture of remorse, a sum the victim is willing to accept. Brady is also amenable to covering the victim’s expenses and could potentially raise an additional €5,000 with more time.

Judge Dunphy adjourned the case to June for finalization, intending to allow Brady to address the victim's expenses as detailed in her impact statement. He mandated that the initial €5,000 be paid within 24 hours for immediate transmission to the victim. The judge granted Brady continuing bail on a somewhat reluctant basis, permitting him to maintain employment, emphasizing the court's primary concern for the victim's losses.

Addressing the victim directly, Judge Dunphy expressed his gratitude for her presence and his desire to resolve the case in a manner that allows everyone to move forward. Gardaí Sinead Murphy informed the prosecution that upon boarding the flight in response to the disruptive passenger alert, they encountered Brady in an intoxicated state, causing distress to others.

Brady resisted arrest and had to be handcuffed before being removed from the plane and taken to Dublin Airport Garda Station. He was initially charged under the Air Navigation and Transport Act 1973 before his release. Brady has a prior conviction for failing to report a hit-and-run incident, for which he was fined €400





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Ryanair Sexual Assault Alcohol Abuse Victim Impact Court Case

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