Ryanair Passenger Begs Forgiveness After Sexually Assaulting Air Stewardess Following Excessive Alcohol Consumption

A 31-year-old man, Aaron Brady, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a Ryanair air stewardess after consuming a 'mind-boggling' amount of alcohol on a flight to Dublin. He expressed deep remorse and is offering financial compensation to the victim, who has suffered significant emotional distress and resigned from her job.

A man who sexually assaulted an air stewardess on a Ryanair flight to Dublin has expressed profound remorse, begging for forgiveness. Aaron Brady, 31, admitted to consuming a staggering amount of alcohol – approximately five bottles of wine before boarding and an estimated 12 to 15 mini bottles during the flight – before committing the assault on an inbound journey last year. Brady has pleaded guilty to the charge and conveyed his sincere apologies.

During the incident, the victim was on a break in the crew area when Brady entered and engaged in conversation. He proceeded to place his foot on her lap, which she rejected. Noticing his intoxication, evidenced by slurred speech and drink stains, Brady then proceeded to touch the inside of her leg over her clothing. He further grabbed her head, kissing her cheek before repositioning her head towards his groin, resulting in contact.

The air stewardess, who described herself as being in shock, recounted Brady beginning to remove his shirt before retreating to the toilet. Upon his return, he embraced her and placed his hand on her outer thigh, rubbing it and her buttocks over her clothing. She managed to push him away and moved to the front of the cabin, leading to the captain being alerted and a report being made to ground authorities regarding a disruptive passenger.

Brady later informed gardai that he had no recollection of the events, attributing it to his holiday return with his partner. The victim shared the deep emotional toll the assault has had on her, stating that she fell in love with flying but has since resigned from Ryanair. She feels a pervasive sense of shame and disgust, describing her recovery as a long and seemingly unreachable journey, taking life one day at a time. She emphasized the added burden this incident represents in her already challenging life.

Brady, through his defense counsel, acknowledged the 'mind-boggling' volume of alcohol consumed and stated he is actively addressing his drinking problem, having abstained for a year. He conveyed deep regret, shame, and apology, asserting the incident was out of character and unintentional. His legal representative highlighted Brady's early guilty plea, his stable employment record, and a probation report. A sum of €5,000 was offered as a gesture of remorse, which the victim is prepared to accept. Brady also indicated willingness to cover her expenses and potentially contribute another €5,000 with more time.

Judge Jonathan Dunphy acknowledged the severity of the situation and agreed to adjourn the case for finalization in June, allowing Brady to address the victim's expenses as detailed in her impact statement. He directed that the €5,000 be paid within 24 hours. Brady was remanded on continuing bail, with the judge expressing his 'somewhat reluctant' decision to allow Brady to continue working, prioritizing the victim's financial recovery. The judge expressed gratitude for the victim's presence and reiterated his desire to finalize the case in a manner that allows all parties to move forward.

Garda Sinead Murphy described Brady's intoxicated state upon the flight's arrival and his resistance to arrest, requiring him to be handcuffed and escorted from the plane. Brady has one prior conviction for failing to report a hit and run, for which he received a €400 fine





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Sexual Assault Ryanair Air Stewardess Alcohol Abuse Court Case

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