Ryanair Passenger Scammed After Wet Seat Complaint

Sharon Morrell lost £900 to fraudsters after complaining about wet Ryanair seats. The scammer used fake customer service apps to steal money from her account during a Bristol to Palma flight.

Sharon Morrell, a 48-year-old British resident near Bristol, has lost £900 to sophisticated fraudsters after complaining about wet airplane seats on a Ryanair flight. The incident occurred during a four-night package holiday the bus driver booked for her family, including her husband and two children, to Palma, Majorca. The family departed from Bristol Airport on October 24, traveling in what appeared to be ideal conditions until severe weather disrupted their boarding process.

Storm Damages Aircraft Interior

Adverse weather conditions, specifically Storm Boelo, caused rainwater to enter the cabin through the open aircraft door during boarding at Bristol. Mrs. Morrell and her family waited on the exterior stairs while the downpour continued, getting soaked before even entering the plane. Upon boarding, they discovered that eleven seats, including their own and those of neighboring passengers, were completely soaked. The water accumulation was severe enough to form visible puddles, with Mrs. Morrell estimating an inch of water depth on the upholstery.

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The cabin crew responded by handing out paper towels and hand towels from the lavatories to passengers for drying purposes. Mrs. Morrell recalled questioning the staff about the absurdity of sitting on wet seats for a two-hour flight to Majorca. She noted that while Ryanair could not control the weather, the lack of adequate protection like plastic sheets or proper drying protocols was negligent. The family was instructed to board and wait while the crew attempted to manage the situation, leaving them to sit on damp surfaces throughout the journey.

Caller Requests App Downloads for Compensation

Following the flight, Mrs. Morrell expressed her frustration regarding the wet seats on social media. Shortly after posting, she received a phone call from an individual who claimed to represent Ryanair's customer service department. The caller sounded genuine and offered compensation of £200 each for Mrs. Morrell and her husband for the inconvenience caused by the wet seats. He assured her that this was a standard procedure to resolve the complaint quickly and efficiently without requiring further paperwork.

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The scammer instructed Mrs. Morrell to download two specific applications to facilitate the secure transfer of the compensation money. Mrs. Morrell agreed to follow the instructions, believing she was interacting with official airline support. However, confusion arose when payments began leaving her bank account instead of receiving funds. The caller dismissed her concerns, claiming it was a normal technical process for verifying funds before transferring the compensation into her account.

Bank Alerts Trigger Fraud Discovery

The reality of the situation became clear when Mrs. Morrell noticed that the pending payments were being directed to a bank account in Kenya. She initially questioned why money was leaving her account, but the caller continued to insist this was part of the verification process. The fraudster asked for the current balance in her account to proceed with the transactions. At this point, Mrs. Morrell realized the scheme was illegitimate and immediately hung up the phone to stop further communication.

She subsequently contacted her bank, which confirmed that £900 had been attempted to be transferred out of her account. Mrs. Morrell is currently working with her bank to pursue the fraud case and recover the stolen funds. She expressed shock at how easily she was manipulated, admitting that she felt personally responsible for falling for the scam. She emphasized that anyone could be susceptible to such tactics if the caller sounds professional and plausible.

Ryanair Addresses Weather Incident

A Ryanair spokesman addressed the initial complaint about the wet seats, stating that the dampness was a direct result of Storm Boelo. The airline confirmed that a small number of seats near the aircraft door became damp from rainwater entering the cabin during boarding. They noted that the crew assisted affected passengers by wiping down the seats and that the flight from Bristol to Palma de Mallorca operated normally despite the weather disruptions. The airline did not comment on the subsequent fraud incident involving one of their passengers.

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As a result of this dual experience, Mrs. Morrell has lost all trust in flying with Ryanair. She stated that the combination of poor onboard conditions and the subsequent predatory scam has put her off traveling abroad again entirely. She hopes her story serves as a warning to other travelers about the dangers of unsolicited calls offering compensation. Her journey from a holidaymaker to a victim of financial fraud highlights the risks associated with sharing travel complaints online without verifying the identity of those who respond.