Ryanair's £55 Fee: Avoid the Charge by Checking In Online

Ryanair is implementing a new policy that could cost passengers £55. This fee is unrelated to baggage size and is incurred if passengers fail to check in online and download their boarding pass via the Ryanair app. The change, starting November 2025, aims to eliminate paper boarding passes, cut costs, and improve customer service. This report details how to avoid this extra charge and offers tips for a smoother travel experience.

Ryanair passengers face a potential £55 fee, and it's not related to overweight suitcases. The budget airline, known for its low-cost approach, often charges extra for things like luggage and seat selection. Typically, if you book a standard fare, you can only bring a small personal item into the cabin without paying extra. If this item is too big, it has to go in the hold, and that costs extra. While most travelers know this, there's another Ryanair rule that could cost you.

All Ryanair passengers must check in online and then download their boarding passes to their phone or tablet. Starting in November 2025, Ryanair will only accept boarding passes through their app. This move eliminates paper boarding passes, with the airline hoping to cut costs, improve customer service, simplify rebooking processes, and reduce paper use by 300 tonnes each year. Online check-in opens 60 days before your flight if you've chosen a seat, or 24 hours before your flight if you're happy with a free, automatically assigned seat. No matter your seat choice, online check-in closes two hours before the flight's scheduled departure time. After completing online check-in, you'll receive your boarding pass and must download it. If you fail to check in online, you'll be charged a £55 airport check-in fee, or the euro equivalent. To avoid this fee, make sure you have a valid boarding pass before going to the airport. Passengers without a smartphone or tablet can get a boarding pass from Ryanair for free, but only if they've already checked in online before arriving at the airport. Ryanair will send reminders to passengers about checking in before their flights, according to the Daily Record. This highlights the importance of staying informed about airline policies to avoid unexpected fees and ensure a smooth travel experience. The shift to digital boarding passes is part of a broader trend in the airline industry, where carriers are increasingly embracing technology to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. Passengers should actively manage their bookings and familiarize themselves with the airline's requirements to fully enjoy a hassle-free journey. By streamlining processes, airlines aim to provide a more convenient and environmentally conscious travel option for their passengers





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Ryanair Fees Online Check-In Boarding Pass Travel

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