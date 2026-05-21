Ryanair's Confidence in Jet Fuel Supply Amid Jet Fuel Crisis

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary and his staff have been consistently confident about the airline's fuel supply, despite the ongoing jet fuel crisis. Ryanair's chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, has called out weaker carriers as being in a precarious situation due to the high fuel costs. However, Ryanair's 'conservative jet-fuel hedging strategy' aims to insulate the airline's earnings, with pricing 'trending broadly flat' for the summer season.

As the jet fuel crisis continues, many airlines have felt the effects. Ryanair , however, has been consistently confident about its supplies, with CEO Michael O'Leary and his staff calling out 'weaker carriers' as being in a precarious situation due to the high fuel costs.

Ryanair's chief financial officer, Neil Sorahan, stated that the recent spike in fuel is putting weaker carriers into a precarious situation, similar to Spirit Airlines' bankruptcy in the US. Ryanair has insisted throughout the ordeal that it stands in a good position to survive the jet fuel crisis, but should it be so confident?

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary has remained confident about the airline's fuel supply since the start of the war, stating that the budget airline was 'reasonably well-hedged' on 80 per cent of jet fuel. However, Ryanair does run the risk of supply disruptions in Europe in May and June if the war continues. Ryanair's 'conservative jet-fuel hedging strategy' aims to insulate the airline's earnings, with pricing 'trending broadly flat' for the summer season.

Despite the uncertainty, Europe remains relatively well supplied with jet-fuel, with significant volumes sourced from West Africa, the Americas, and Norway





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Ryanair Jet Fuel Crisis Fuel Hedging Supply Disruptions Europe West Africa Americas Norway

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