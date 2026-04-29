Ryanair Updates Baggage Policy and Check-In Procedures for 2026 Travel

Ryanair has revised its hand luggage policy and introduced mandatory online check-in, requiring digital boarding passes. The airline has also adjusted its check-in and bag drop cutoff times to improve passenger experience during peak travel periods.

Travellers planning to fly with Ryanair in 2026 should be aware of the airline's updated policies, as recent changes could significantly impact their travel experience.

With any journey, it is essential to review all requirements beforehand to ensure a smooth trip and avoid unexpected fees. Ryanair has revised its hand luggage policy, allowing passengers to bring one small personal bag that fits under the seat in front of them. Following an amendment to EU law, the airline increased the dimensions of its personal bag allowance.

Under the new regulations, travellers can now carry hand luggage measuring up to 40 x 30 x 20cm, a 20% increase from the previous limit of 40 x 20 x 25cm. This adjustment provides more flexibility for passengers while maintaining the airline's commitment to efficiency.

Additionally, Ryanair has transitioned to a fully digital boarding pass system, requiring all passengers to complete online check-in. As of November 2025, the airline will no longer issue paper boarding passes, opting instead for digital versions accessible via its app. This change aims to reduce costs, improve service efficiency, streamline rebooking processes, and save approximately 300 tonnes of paper annually.

Online check-in opens 60 days before departure for those who have purchased a seat or 24 hours beforehand for complimentary seat assignments. Regardless of seat preference, online check-in closes two hours before the scheduled flight time. Failure to check in online will result in a £55 or 55 euro airport check-in fee. To avoid this charge, passengers must ensure they have a valid boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

For those without a smartphone or tablet, Ryanair will print a boarding pass free of charge, provided online check-in has been completed. The airline will also send reminders to passengers to check in online before their departure. In a recent announcement, Ryanair revealed that its check-in and bag drop services will close one hour before departure, 20 minutes earlier than the current 40-minute cutoff.

This change, effective from Tuesday, November 10, is designed to give passengers more time to navigate airport security and passport control, particularly during peak travel periods when queues can be longer. Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Brady, explained that this adjustment will benefit the 20% of customers who check in a bag, allowing them more time to clear security and reach their departure gate on time.

The airline is also installing self-service kiosks at over 95% of its airports before October, aiming to expedite the bag-drop process and reduce queuing times. The remaining 80% of passengers, who do not check in a bag, will remain unaffected by this change, as they can continue to check in online and proceed directly to security upon arrival at the airport





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