Ryerson's potential transfer to Bayern amid speculation

It remains unclear whether interest from Bayern Munich in securing Dortmund's Ryan Ryerson will materialize, as several factors are at play. Having already dismissed rumors, Dortmund's sporting director, and Ryerson himself, discussing any potential transfer, 'You're really clever. You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it another thought.'

It remains unclear whether this interest will materialise into anything concrete, as the outcome depends on several factors. When Ryerson—who has provided 18 assists in all competitive matches this season and, with 15 assists in the Bundesliga, has been surpassed only by Bayern stars Michael Olise and Luis Diaz—was asked about the rumours surrounding him last weekend, he told a reporter: 'You're really clever.

You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it another thought.

' Dortmund's sporting director had already brushed aside the rumours, calling them 'complete nonsense' a few weeks earlier





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Ryan Ryerson Bayern Munich Transfer Rumors Dortmund's Sporting Director Jarring His Current Contract

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