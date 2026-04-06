Rylan Clark Returns to TV After 'Traumatic' Face Procedure, Hosting This Morning with Emma Willis

Rylan Clark makes a comeback to television, co-hosting This Morning after a face procedure. Fans express joy at his return alongside Emma Willis, sparking discussions about cosmetic procedures and the presenter's openness.

Rylan Clark made a triumphant return to television, co-hosting This Morning alongside Emma Willis on Monday. This appearance marked his first TV gig since undergoing a facial procedure, which he described as both 'traumatic' and 'invasive'. The popular presenter, known for his candid personality and rapport with audiences, stepped in to host the ITV show during the bank holiday, filling in for regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

This Morning viewers, many of whom took to social media to express their excitement, were delighted to see Rylan back on their screens. He appeared in the studio showcasing a fresh look, which prompted much discussion among viewers. His attire consisted of a cream v-neck jumper and black denim jeans.\The X Factor star had previously been grilled about the procedure by his BBC Radio colleague Sally Boazman, who hosts traffic reports, during a radio segment. When asked about his new look, Rylan admitted to the procedure but chose to keep the details private. He later divulged that the procedure was 'invasive'. This admission prompted speculation and further fueled discussion around cosmetic procedures. The presenter has been incredibly open in the past about having cosmetic procedures, previously admitting he spent £25,000 on veneers in 2013. He has also had lip filler, Botox and underwent another procedure for his teeth so they would look more natural. Rylan's previous candidness about cosmetic enhancements created a welcoming atmosphere of support from the audience.\The show saw the return of a beloved personality to the screens, making for joyful viewing. Numerous viewers expressed their enthusiasm for Rylan's return, with many praising his hosting style and chemistry with Emma Willis. This positive reception underscores Rylan's continued popularity and his ability to connect with the audience. Along with the hosting duties, the show also featured special guests, Mollie King and Matt Edmondson, who promoted their podcast, Novel Idea, and presented a magic trick, adding further entertainment value to the program. The presenter has previously undergone cosmetic procedures and stated that he wouldn't shy away from having more. This candidness, alongside his undeniable talent, keeps him at the forefront of the media landscape, constantly being appreciated by fans





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