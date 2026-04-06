Rylan Clark Returns to TV, Discussing Recent 'Invasive' Face Procedure on This Morning

Rylan Clark made his TV comeback on This Morning, co-hosting with Emma Willis. He addressed his recent 'invasive' face procedure, sparking fan excitement and social media buzz.

Rylan Clark made a triumphant return to television, co-hosting This Morning alongside Emma Willis on Monday. This appearance marked his first TV engagement following a recent, 'invasive' facial procedure, sparking considerable buzz among viewers eager to see the presenter back on their screens. The popular personality, known for his vibrant presence and candidness, stepped in to host the ITV show during the bank holiday, filling the roles typically held by Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

Rylan's return was met with an outpouring of affection on social media, with fans expressing their delight at seeing him back in action. He showcased his rejuvenated appearance, wearing a cream v-neck jumper and black denim jeans, prompting a wave of positive comments about his fresh look and engaging hosting style. Viewers took to social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter), to convey their joy at Rylan's comeback. Many expressed their happiness at seeing him grace their screens once more. Some even went as far as to suggest that the duo of Rylan and Emma should become a regular fixture on the show, highlighting their natural chemistry and professional delivery. Others were just pleased that they had switched on the television and had a pleasant show to watch after seeing other hosts. Rylan is a favorite on This Morning and a regular stand-in when regulars Cat, Ben, Alison Hammond or Dermot O'Leary aren't working. He was last on our screens in September. On March 30, Rylan's Radio 2 co-star Sally Boazman, 76, who presents the traffic reports, asked Rylan: 'You're looking very good these days. 'Have you gone under the knife recently?' He replied: 'Weirdly, I had something done yesterday, which was, ugh, such a trauma, I'm not gonna lie, what I had done.' Sally then pushed Rylan to reveal what it was that he had done. But Rylan told her: 'I won't go into it over the radio, because it was just quite invasive on the face! Yeah, it was very invasive.'\During his chat with Sally Boazman on Radio 2, Rylan had cryptically alluded to having undergone a 'traumatic' face procedure the previous month. While he refrained from divulging the specifics on air, he admitted the procedure was quite 'invasive'. A source close to the Daily Mail revealed that Rylan had undergone a filler treatment. Over the years, he has openly discussed his history with cosmetic procedures, including fillers, Botox, and various cosmetic enhancements. In a humorous exchange, Rylan spoke about his conversations with his mother, Linda, about potential cosmetic work, playfully suggesting that he wouldn't spend a significant amount on her procedures. As his friend Sally commented on earning wrinkles, Rylan agreed by saying he liked them, only for Sally to point out he didn't have any. After Sally complimented Rylan's skin and hair she told him 'it's amazing what money can buy,' Rylan declared 'honestly without that I'd look like a troll'. In a past interview, Rylan stated that he does not regret the cosmetic procedures that he had. Rylan's popularity and presence extend beyond This Morning. He has hosted a successful radio show for over six years. Further fueling speculation, the star's name has been mentioned as a possible contender to become the host of Strictly Come Dancing.\Rylan's return to This Morning wasn't just about his new look; it was a testament to his enduring appeal and the warm connection he has cultivated with his audience. His openness about cosmetic procedures, coupled with his quick wit and genuine personality, makes him a relatable and beloved figure. The presence of Mollie King and Matt Edmondson, who came to chat about their podcast, Novel Idea, also added to the episode's entertainment value. This appearance served as a reminder of his versatility and enduring popularity, with fans eagerly anticipating his future projects and appearances. The combination of his infectious energy, his honest approach to cosmetic enhancements, and the support of his audience have solidified his position as a cherished personality in the world of television. The buzz surrounding his return suggests that his fans eagerly await his future endeavors. In the past, Rylan has been incredibly open about his cosmetic procedures, he previously admitted to spending £25,000 on veneers in 2013. He has also had lip filler, Botox and underwent another procedure for his teeth so they would look more natural





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