Rystad Forecasts Australian Wholesale Electricity Prices Near Double by 2029

Modeling by Rystad Energy indicates Australian wholesale electricity prices could almost double by 2029, as coal retirement outpaces new renewable capacity, posing a risk to Labor's energy transition promises.

Rystad Energy has warned that Australian wholesale electricity prices could rise from about sixty dollars per megawatt hour to one hundred ten dollars per megawatt hour by 2029, a near doubling within just over two years. The forecast highlights a widening gap between the scheduled retirement of coal‑fired power stations and the construction of adequate replacement renewable capacity, challenging the Labor government's energy transition narrative.

Core Details of the Forecast

The consultancy's model projects that wholesale prices will increase by roughly 83 percent, from current levels of approximately sixty dollars to one hundred ten dollars per megawatt hour. This surge is attributed to the imminent shutdown of coal plants without a corresponding arrival of new renewable generation to maintain supply. The modeling also notes that the current coal retirements are scheduled for 2024 to 2026, while the capacity investment scheme (CIS) projects most new projects will be operational no earlier than 2030.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Political Implications

Chris Bowen, the Minister for Energy and Climate Change, has defended the government's plan by pointing to recent falls in wholesale prices and emphasizing the need to translate those savings into consumer benefits. He has criticized former Coalition leader Angus Taylor for the perceived weak energy position inherited by Labor. Labor, however, marketing the transition, pledged a two hundred seventy‑five dollar reduction in average household electricity bills by 2025 in the 2022 election-a promise that has yet to be fulfilled. The forecast adds political weight to criticism that Labor's policy may be a liability rather than a solution.

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Impact on Households and the Market

While wholesale prices are only one component of the final retail cost, the expected rise will undoubtedly put upward pressure on household bills. The entire electricity price is composed of wholesale, network charges, retail margins, and other ancillary fees, so an increase at the wholesale level is expected to ripple across all charges. The modelling also indicates that as population growth and data‑center energy demands rise, the total load on the system will increase, amplifying the potential for higher prices.

Next Steps for the Australian Energy Strategy

Labor must clarify which CIS projects will operate early enough to offset the deferred retirements of coal plants and what remedial actions will be taken if projects fall behind. The government's current delivered projects count one operating, 22 under construction, and 59 in development, underscoring a significant lag between political promises and operational capacity. The administration is expected to release a detailed transition roadmap addressing these gaps by the end of the current fiscal year, though no concrete dates have yet been announced. Meanwhile, the government continues to participate in international climate forums while domestic residents face rising power costs, reflecting a growing divide between global commitments and national reality.