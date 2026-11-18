South Australia Health screens nearly 100 children at Sunrise Christian School centres after a staff member tests positive for tuberculosis. Preventative measures are underway.

South Australia Health has initiated a comprehensive screening protocol for approximately 96 children aged five or younger following the confirmation that a childcare worker tested positive for tuberculosis. This significant public health response was triggered when the staff member was diagnosed with the infectious bacterial disease earlier this month. The worker had been employed part-time across three specific early learning centres located in Adelaide.

TB Exposure Details at Adelaide Centres

The confirmed cases of potential exposure are linked to three distinct locations operated by the Sunrise Christian School Early Learning Centres. These facilities are situated in the suburbs of Fullarton, Marion, and Paradise. SA Health confirmed that the infected individual attended these sites on several occasions, but the duration of each visit was characterized as relatively short periods.

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Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier clarified that exposure to the tuberculosis bacteria does not automatically equate to infection. The health department has assessed the likelihood of actual infection as low, noting that the potential exposure was believed to be limited in scope. The bacteria, which most commonly affects the lungs, spreads through the air and can remain dormant in the body for many years before symptoms appear.

Dual-Track Screening and Treatment Plan

Health authorities have implemented a two-tiered approach to manage the situation based on the timing of the exposure. A smaller group of 16 children, who were exposed more recently, are being offered preventative medication known as window prophylaxis. This treatment allows medical teams to act immediately while waiting for final screening results to confirm whether the bacteria has taken hold.

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Approximately 80 other children who were exposed more than eight weeks ago will be offered screening tests. Dr. Spurrier explained that if these children were going to develop an active infection from that earlier exposure, it should be detectable through testing by now. The remaining children will undergo assessment to determine their status and necessary next steps.

Specialist Team Deployment and Recovery Updates

A specialist team from the South Australian TB Service, which is operated by the Central Adelaide Local Health Network, will visit all three centres to conduct tuberculin skin tests. This comprehensive screening process is scheduled to take place over the coming weeks to ensure all potentially exposed children are evaluated thoroughly. The team will work closely with paediatricians to provide immediate assessments for the most recently exposed group.

Meanwhile, the childcare worker who tested positive is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be recovering well. Health officials reminded the public that tuberculosis symptoms can include a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, chest pain, and coughing up blood or mucus. The Daily Mail has contacted the Sunrise Christian School Early Learning centres for further comment regarding the incident.