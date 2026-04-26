Sabastian Sawe Breaks the Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in Historic London Marathon Run

Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe makes history by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race, finishing the London Marathon in 1:59:30. Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia also broke the two-hour mark, while Tigst Assefa set a new women's record.

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe etched his name into the annals of marathon history at the 2026 London Marathon , becoming the first athlete to officially complete the 26.2-mile race in under two hours.

His astonishing time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds shattered the previous record of 2:00:35 held by Kelvin Kiptum, marking a monumental breakthrough in the sport. The race witnessed an extraordinary performance from Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha, who also dipped below the two-hour barrier with a time of 1:59:41, securing second place.

Sawe’s achievement is particularly significant as it occurred in a competitive race setting, unlike Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon in 2019, which was achieved under controlled conditions with rotating pacemakers and was not eligible for official record status. Sawe demonstrated exceptional pacing throughout the race, maintaining a world-record pace at the halfway point and remarkably accelerating in the second half. His victory was met with widespread acclaim, with BBC commentator Steve Cram describing it as “unbelievable” and “history in the making.

” Cram drew parallels to Roger Bannister’s breaking of the four-minute mile, suggesting that Sawe’s feat would become a legendary moment in sports history. Sawe himself expressed gratitude to the enthusiastic crowds, attributing their support to his success. He emphasized that his accomplishment was not just a personal victory but a triumph for everyone in London, and highlighted the competitive spirit of his fellow runners, particularly acknowledging the contribution of Kejelcha.

Sawe revealed that he had been diligently preparing for the London Marathon for four months, especially after recovering from an injury sustained in the autumn, and only began proper training in January. Beyond Sawe’s historic run, the London Marathon saw other remarkable performances. Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa defended her title in the women’s race, setting a new world record for a women-only field with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 41 seconds.

In the wheelchair races, Marcel Hug secured his eighth London Marathon victory in the men’s event, while Catherine Debrunner triumphed in the women’s race. Paula Radcliffe, a former women’s marathon world record holder, commented on the significance of Sawe’s achievement, stating that it would “reverberate around the world” and redefine the benchmarks for world-class marathon running. The race underscored the importance of smart pacing, as Sawe and Kejelcha demonstrated by maintaining a consistent and strategic approach throughout the course.

Sawe’s splits per 5km were remarkably consistent, showcasing his exceptional endurance and control





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