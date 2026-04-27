Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, becoming the first person to officially run a marathon in under two hours, finishing with a time of 1:59:30. This remarkable feat surpasses previous records and highlights a new era in marathon running, attributed to a combination of exceptional physiology, rigorous training, and advancements in sports science.

For most runners, finishing a marathon is a significant accomplishment. This weekend, over 59,000 participants completed the London Marathon , including notable figures like Cynthia Erivo and Tony Adams.

However, before the general field began, a select group of elite athletes started the race, culminating in a historic moment when Sabastian Sawe crossed the finish line in under two hours, leaving the world astonished. Sawe’s victory wasn’t just about speed; it was his remarkable endurance that captivated observers. Unlike many elite marathoners who experience a decline in form as the race progresses, Sawe maintained a consistent stride throughout, seemingly unaffected by the usual signs of fatigue.

The 31-year-old Kenyan athlete finished with a time of 1:59:30, with Yomif Kejelcha closely behind at 1:59:41. This shattered the previous official record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023, marking the first time an athlete has officially broken the two-hour barrier in a record-eligible marathon. While Eliud Kipchoge previously ran a marathon under two hours in 2019, it was in a specially designed, non-competitive event.

Sawe’s performance involved maintaining an average pace of approximately 4:33 per mile over the 26.2-mile course, sustaining speeds exceeding 13mph from start to finish. His uncle, Abraham Chepkirwok, a former athlete, attributes Sawe’s success to his fearless and calm demeanor during races, stating, 'He has no fear. He knows his strength. He doesn't panic in races.

Even when others are suffering, he stays calm.

' Sawe himself expressed his joy, saying, 'I am feeling good, I am so happy. It is a day to remember. I have shown that nothing is not possible.

' Sports scientists point to a combination of physiological factors explaining Sawe’s extraordinary performance. Dr. Richard Blagrove, an expert in endurance physiology at Loughborough University, highlights the importance of VO2max (maximal oxygen uptake), the ability to sustain oxygen use, and running efficiency. He believes Sawe excels in all three areas, likely possessing a VO2max in the high 70s to low 80s, sustaining over 90% of that capacity for two hours, and exhibiting exceptional running economy.

However, Blagrove emphasizes a fourth crucial factor: durability.

'In most athletes, efficiency starts to drop after around an hour of hard running,' he explains. 'But in rare cases, that deterioration is much smaller. The athlete at the start line is almost the same athlete you see at the finish.

' This durability, he suggests, is what sets Sawe apart. Sawe’s success is also rooted in a rigorous training regimen. Runner's World reports that he typically runs 125 to 150 miles per week during marathon preparation, consisting primarily of easy mileage supplemented with two high-intensity sessions and a weekly 40km long run performed at near-race effort. This combination of volume and intensity aims to maximize his physiological potential while enhancing the body’s recovery capabilities under stress.

Insiders note that Sawe appears remarkably relaxed even during intense workouts, making even near-race pace sessions look controlled. Dr. Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, notes that while high mileage is common in elite marathon training, the ability to tolerate it alongside high-intensity work may be evolving. He suggests that advancements in footwear, particularly carbon-plated shoes with improved cushioning, could be contributing to this change by allowing athletes to absorb greater training loads with reduced risk of injury or fatigue.

Like many Kenyan runners, Sawe also benefits from training at altitude in the Rift Valley, where lower oxygen levels stimulate the production of red blood cells, improving oxygen delivery during races at sea level. This altitude training can reshape endurance capacity and efficiency over time. Tucker also points to the potential role of long-term altitude adaptation, suggesting that ancestral altitude exposure may contribute to an athlete’s ability to withstand extreme endurance loads.

In conclusion, experts believe Sawe represents a unique combination of exceptional physiology, training tolerance, and efficiency, resulting in a groundbreaking achievement in marathon history. His performance not only breaks a long-standing barrier but also provides valuable insights into the evolving science of endurance running and the potential for human athletic performance





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