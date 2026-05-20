Sabiá virus causing an acute hemorrhagic and neurological syndrome since 1990 in São Paulo

Forty years ago, a new virus named Sabiá began to circulate in Brazil and has caused the deaths of four people in the state of São Paulo. Researchers are working with the CADDE center to develop a more efficient method for detecting the virus with evolving mutations, which was not identified by previous tests, also known as reference strain.

The Sabiá virus is a new hemorrhagic and neurological syndrome recently discovered and is particularly dangerous due to the rapid death of its victims. Extensive genetic analysis has been conducted, revealing that the mutation has been occurring for about 142 years and causing changes for the diagnostic tests to no longer recognize it.

The research team of CADDE, a research center supported by FAPESP, is working on this issue and has developed a method for detecting Sabiá cases more accurately than the previous methods. The focus remains on identifying the reservoir host species for the virus and seeking a cure for the infectious disease





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Sabiá Virus Hemorrhagic Syndrome Neurological Syndrome Genomic Analysis Tests Reservoir Host Species

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