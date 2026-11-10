Sabina Patel Appeal Dismissed £12 Million Asset Claim Arif Patel

Court rejects Sabina Patel's claim to £12 million from Arif Patel's seized assets. The appeal dismissing her beneficial interest in fraud proceeds was rejected by the judiciary.

The High Court has formally dismissed the appeal filed by Sabina Patel, rejecting her attempt to secure a portion of the assets seized from her ex-husband, Arif Patel. The court ruled that she is not entitled to receive £12 million from the sale of properties and business assets linked to the extensive fraud scheme orchestrated by the Patel family. This legal victory ensures that the proceeds will go toward repaying the £90 million debt Arif Patel owes to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs ( HMRC) for unpaid taxes and VAT fraud.

Core Fraud Mechanism Details

Arif Patel, along with his brothers Munaf and Faisal Patel, orchestrated a sophisticated criminal enterprise involving carousel fraud and the importation of counterfeit goods. The group established multiple companies, including Faisaltex Ltd., to move exports of clothing and electronics in and out of the UK to claim false VAT repayments. Simultaneously, they imported millions of pounds worth of fake designer clothing, with the volume of fake garments imported by Faisaltex Ltd. alone valued at more than £50 million if they had been genuine.

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To further obfuscate their financial trails, the brothers spent between £6 million and £7 million on fake charity donations sent to accomplices in India. This complex maneuver was designed to avoid paying nearly £200,000 in tax. The brothers fled to Dubai after being found guilty, with Arif Patel sentenced to 20 years in prison but having served not a single day. Sabina Patel married Arif in 1985 and divorced him in 2016, five years after he fled the country.

Sabina Patel Beneficial Interest Claims

Sabina Patel's legal battle centered on her claim of having a significant beneficial interest in multiple properties and assets. In a written statement to police in 2008, she claimed she was a housewife with no knowledge of Arif's crimes or any dealings involving Faisaltex Ltd. However, when court proceedings to seize Arif's properties under the Proceeds of Crime Act commenced, she submitted a claim asserting she held partial ownership of assets due to be sold off.

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She alleged a 50 percent beneficial interest in properties at 5 and 6 Cheapside, Preston, which were the sole assets of Faisaltex's pension scheme. Additionally, she claimed a 25 percent beneficial interest in the Faisaltex offices located at 107-109 Fletcher Road, Preston. She also asserted a 50 percent beneficial interest in the assets held by Faisaltex and a 50 percent beneficial interest in her former home with Arif on Sharoe Green. The court estimated these claims could entitle her to up to £12 million.

Judicial Findings and Rejected Assertions

The court found numerous inconsistencies in Sabina Patel's testimony and documentation. The address on Fletcher Road was registered in her name alongside Arif's mother, Bibi Patel, his brother Faisal, and Faisal's wife. However, none of these family members claimed any interest in the Fletcher Road property when issued notices about court seizures. The court ruled that documents signed between Sabina and Arif regarding the Cheapside property were a sham and that she had no stake in those assets.

Sabina refused to give evidence to assist her case, a decision the judge scrutinized heavily. The judge stated he was sure she did not want to give evidence because she could not face cross-examination about the missing details in her written statement. The appeal argued that the judge drew an adverse inference from her lack of evidence, but the court held that the judge made no legal errors in his assessment of her credibility and the facts presented.

Asset Distribution and Legal Precedent

The final ruling stripped Sabina Patel of her claim to the vast majority of the seized assets. The courts determined she had no beneficial interest in any properties or assets except for the family home on Sharoe Green. The judge noted it was common practice for Arif Patel to use the names of family members on documents to remove assets from court confiscation orders. The appeal ruling emphasized that Sabina Patel would never have been allowed to actually own or control any part of the Faisal group or its properties.

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The decision reinforces the legal stance against individuals attempting to shield assets from confiscation orders through nominal directorships or sham agreements. The company's structures were set up with nominal directorships given by Arif Patel or his brothers, using their respective wives as co-shareholders without actual ownership or control. This ruling ensures the integrity of the Proceeds of Crime Act and prevents the diversion of funds back to the fraudsters or their associates.