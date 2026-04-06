Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' Music Video: A Provocative Mix of Heist, Sex, and Controversy

Sabrina Carpenter's new music video for 'House Tour' from her album 'Man's Best Friend' is a bold statement, featuring Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley and Netflix star Madelyn Cline. The video depicts a mansion break-in with sexually suggestive scenes, which includes a dramatic heist and accidental manslaughter. The video, inspired by The Bling Ring, sparked debate, particularly in light of previous controversies surrounding her album art and onstage performances. Carpenter's lyrics and music are known for its daring topics, and the video's release continues her reputation for pushing creative boundaries.

Sabrina Carpenter is known for pushing boundaries, and her latest music video is no exception. The pop star, 26, embraces a daring aesthetic in the official visuals for House Tour , the latest single from her chart-topping album Man's Best Friend . The video features Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley and Netflix star Madelyn Cline, as the trio embarks on a provocative adventure. They break into a mansion, wreaking havoc in a series of striking scenes.

The visuals feature the women shedding their clothes, transitioning into lingerie, raiding the liquor cabinet, enjoying a bubble bath, and taking a dip in the pool. They also engage in a heist, ransacking the house for money and jewels, which they steal before making a dramatic escape as the police arrive. However, the narrative takes a darker turn when Carpenter and Qualley accidentally run over a man in their getaway car, leaving him seemingly lifeless as they speed away into the night.\The racy video, inspired by the real-life story of The Bling Ring, has sparked significant reactions from fans. The song House Tour is known for its sexually suggestive lyrics, with Carpenter using the metaphor of a house to represent sexual intimacy. The cover art for Man's Best Friend, which depicted Carpenter on all fours, has previously drawn criticism. The singer addressed the criticism in an interview, saying the album isn't designed for everyone. Carpenter has repeatedly stated that her music is not meant for the easily offended and she does not feel obliged to appease everyone. She admitted that her lyrics can be bold, even bordering on TMI, but finds enjoyment in connecting with her audience. She is unconcerned with what others may think, choosing instead to focus on providing her fans with entertainment and relatable content. Qualley is shown dropping a string of pearls into Cline's mouth in one scene. Carpenter is shown taking a bubble bath and swimming in a pool.\Throughout her career, Carpenter has been unapologetically herself, frequently facing criticism for her bold choices, both in her music and her public persona. The Grammy-winning artist also receives flak for simulated sexual acts on stage during her tours. She has been in the industry for a decade, but the release of her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, marked her breakthrough. That album spawned multi-platinum hits, including Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste. She followed it up a year later with Man's Best Friend, which produced the No. 1 single Manchild as well as the hits Tears and When Did You Get Hot?. When it comes to her autobiographical lyrics, Carpenter says that her former romantic partners feel 'pretty flattered' whenever she writes a song about them





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Sabrina Carpenter House Tour Music Video Controversy Man's Best Friend

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