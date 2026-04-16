Sabrina Carpenter Shines at Coachella Weekend Two in Hollywood Hotpants After Apology

Singer Sabrina Carpenter kicks off Coachella's second weekend in style with dazzling outfits and a renewed focus on her performance, following an apology for her earlier insensitive remarks about an Arabic celebration call. She sports custom 'Hollywood' hotpants and engages with fans through a specially designed 'Sabrinawood' experience.

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is embracing the second weekend of Coachella with renewed energy and a striking new look. The 26-year-old Grammy nominee, who is set to headline the desert festival again on Friday, has moved past a recent controversy where she was criticized for her reaction to an Arabic celebratory call.

Following the incident, Carpenter issued a heartfelt apology, stating her confusion and lack of ill intent, and expressed her newfound understanding of the Zaghrouta, an ululation common in celebrations across the Middle East and North Africa. She vowed to welcome all cheers and joyful sounds moving forward. To mark her arrival for weekend two, Carpenter shared a series of captivating images showcasing her fashion-forward style. She was seen sporting a pair of extremely short, custom denim hotpants emblazoned with GOLD lettering that read 'Hollywood' across the back. These were paired with a delicate lace yellow jumper and striking gold knee-high boots, creating a vibrant and eye-catching ensemble. Further highlighting her festival preparations, Carpenter partnered with Airbnb for a special pop-up activation designed to offer festival-goers a chance to 'refuel' on their journey to the desert. She was photographed with enthusiasm at the pop-up, playfully posing with a gas pump as if fueling up. Another outfit showcased her playful side and dedication to the Coachella theme, featuring a stylish white short-sleeved minidress paired with matching knee-high boots. Her blonde hair was styled loosely, complemented by a chic white and black hat and a glamorous makeup palette. A particularly striking image featured the singer in a white minidress, a veil artfully placed in her hair, as she took a moment with a cigarette, captioned with a playful nod to her themed 'Sabrinawood' experience. This personalized touch extended to her stage design and accessories, including a lace scarf tucked into her red handbag, all contributing to the immersive 'Sabrinawood' ambiance she has cultivated for her performances. During her first weekend performance, Carpenter's interactions with the audience also generated buzz. Notably, during her rendition of We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, a fan's Zaghrouta was met with Carpenter's dismissive comment, 'I think I heard someone yodel. Is that what you're doing? I don't like it.' The fan attempted to explain it was an Arabic celebration call, but Carpenter's response, 'Is this Burning Man? What's going on? This is weird,' sparked considerable backlash. Despite the initial misstep, Carpenter's overall performance was described as sensational and packed with hits. She concluded her set with a medley of her popular songs, including Juno, Espresso, and Goodbye, delivered on a stage designed to evoke the glamour of Old Hollywood. Her performance of Juno often includes a playful mock-arrest of a celebrity guest, though this instance saw her bring out an impressive lineup of four legacy actors – Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Elliot – alongside her former Girl Meets World co-star Corey Fogelmanis. The artist's ability to create a captivating spectacle, blending her musical talent with thematic stagecraft and celebrity cameos, underscores her prominent position in the current music landscape





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Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Music Festival Celebrity Fashion Apology

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