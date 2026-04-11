Sabrina Carpenter Shines at Coachella with a Dynamic Headline Performance

Sabrina Carpenter delivered a captivating headline performance on the first day of Coachella, showcasing her musical talent and stage presence with a mix of hit songs, intricate choreography, and engaging stagecraft. The performance included songs widely believed to be directed towards exes, and a memorable stage design.

Sabrina Carpenter electrified the Coachella crowd on Friday night, delivering a highly anticipated headline performance on the festival's opening day. The 26-year-old artist commanded the stage, greeted by a roar of applause, and launched into an energetic rendition of her love song, House Tour. Her striking figure was adorned in a form-fitting, sequined scarlet minidress that showcased her physique.

She then delivered a captivating performance of Taste, a song widely speculated to be aimed at her ex, Shawn Mendes, and his on-again, off-again relationship with Camila Cabello. Carpenter moved through her provocative showgirl choreography, dancing atop backlit panels that housed her backup dancers, a nod to Catherine Zeta-Jones' Cell Block Tango in the film Chicago. This was followed by a spirited performance of her 2024 hit, Busy Woman, where she confronts a man who spurns her, warning him, 'I'll turn into someone you're scared to know.' \Continuing the set, Carpenter then performed Manchild, a track with pointed lyrics directed at her ex, Barry Keoghan. The song is so popular with her fans that she allowed them to sing along to many of the lyrics. A short clip from the 1959 film Some Like It Hot, featuring Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe discussing jazz, provided a momentary interlude, allowing Carpenter time for a costume change. She reappeared in a sleek, gold sequined bodysuit, complemented by a flowing cape, as she sang When Did You Get Hot?. During a break, she addressed the audience, exclaiming, 'I can't believe I'm headlining Coachella!' before adding playfully, 'I can a little bit but it's nicer to say that, right?' The set then transitioned into a recording studio setting where she performed Please Please Please, a heartfelt song also thought to be about Keoghan. As she sat at the piano, preparing to accompany herself, she was momentarily interrupted by a yodeling fan, which prompted her to quip, 'Is this Burning Man?' \To the delight of the crowd, she then delivered her debut live performance of the ballad We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night. Leaving the recording studio setting, Carpenter traversed a stage designed to resemble a city sidewalk at night, complete with atmospheric effects such as cold mist and streetlights. The visual staging complemented the musical journey, creating an immersive experience for the audience. Carpenter's Coachella performance was a well-crafted showcase of her musical talent and stage presence. The set list strategically featured both her popular hits and deeper cuts, giving fans a taste of her wide range of musical styles. The staging and production elements elevated the overall show, making her performance a memorable highlight of the festival. She displayed a mastery of performance art, combining music, dance, and visual elements to create a dynamic and unforgettable experience. The consistent energy, vocal prowess, and crowd engagement made her Coachella performance a remarkable feat of showmanship





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