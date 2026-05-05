Sabrina Carpenter Shines at the Met Gala with Dior Gown and Stevie Nicks Duet

Sabrina Carpenter captivated at the Met Gala with her stunning Dior gown, performance of her hit songs, and a memorable collaboration with Stevie Nicks. News also surfaces about her potential role in Mamma Mia 3.

The Met Gala , held on Monday night, showcased stunning fashion moments, with Sabrina Carpenter taking center stage both on the red carpet and during the event's performances.

Carpenter arrived in a breathtaking custom Dior gown, a black tulle creation adorned with rhinestone film strips and featuring a daringly high slit. Her look channeled old Hollywood glamour, completed with voluminous curls, a dazzling headpiece, and matching earrings. As a member of the host committee alongside stars like Teyana Taylor and Doja Cat, Carpenter played a significant role in the evening.

Following dinner in the Temple of Dendur, Carpenter delivered a captivating performance, singing her popular songs Espresso, Please, Please, Please, and House Tour, backed by a five-piece orchestra and four dancers. She later changed into a glamorous gold tasselled minidress by Bob Mackie, joining Stevie Nicks on stage for a memorable rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide.

Nicks herself looked radiant in a vintage Morgane LeFay dress and Margi Kent jacket, closing the night with a set including Gypsy and Edge of Seventeen, culminating in a duet with Carpenter on Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow. The event, themed 'Costume Art' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraged attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a canvas.

Beyond the Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter is also reportedly being considered for a role in Mamma Mia 3. Given her known admiration for ABBA, having frequently performed their songs and listed them among her top artists on Spotify, Carpenter would be a fitting addition to the sequel. Producer Judy Craymer envisions her as a character resembling Meryl Streep, potentially a goddess or relative.

Craymer confirmed a script is complete and the project is moving forward, seventeen years after the original film’s release. The Gala was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, solidifying its status as a premier event in the fashion world. The evening was a celebration of artistry, music, and style, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and viewers alike





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