Sacha Baron Cohen Reunites with Co-Star Rosamund Pike for Ladies First Premiere

Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his zany characters, has taken on an unlikely role as a misogynistic CEO in the gender-reversal rom-com Ladies First. He reunited with co-star Rosamund Pike for the premiere at London's Ham Yard Hotel, ahead of the film's release on Netflix on May 22.

Sacha Baron Cohen reunited with co-star Rosamund Pike for the premiere of their gender-reversal rom-com Ladies First on Sunday, after the film's first teaser was skewered by fans as the 'the worst trailer I've ever seen.

' The actor has swapped zany characters for an unlikely role as a misogynistic CEO, who awakens to find his life upended in a parallel world dominated by women. Sacha, 53, himself has raised eyebrows after being pictured enjoying a date with OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer, 27, weeks after he finalised his divorce from actress Isla Fisher last year. Last year, the Borat star was snapped with social media star Kelsey Calemine, 26, who is 28 years his junior.

But Sacha was solely focused on promoting his new role as he joined Rosamund for the premiere at London's Ham Yard Hotel, ahead of the film's release on Netflix on May 22





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Sacha Baron Cohen Rosamund Pike Ladies First Gender-Reversal Rom-Com Misogynistic CEO Parallel World Dominated By Women Netflix Ham Yard Hotel Premiere Co-Star Date With Onlyfans Model Hannah Palmer Divorce From Isla Fisher Social Media Star Kelsey Calemine 28 Years His Junior Promoted His New Role Gender-Reversal Rom-Com Misogynistic CEO Parallel World Dominated By Women Netflix Ham Yard Hotel Premiere Co-Star Date With Onlyfans Model Hannah Palmer Divorce From Isla Fisher Social Media Star Kelsey Calemine 28 Years His Junior

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