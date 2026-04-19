Sacked Foreign Office Chief Faces Parliament in High-Stakes Mandelson Vetting Row

Sir Olly Robbins, the recently dismissed Foreign Office chief, is set to face intense scrutiny from MPs over his role in Peter Mandelson's failed US ambassador vetting. The confrontation could significantly impact the Prime Minister's standing, as Robbins reportedly feels he was unfairly treated and plans to defend his actions, suggesting protocols were followed and that informing the Prime Minister directly would have been a breach of duty. Key questions involve who knew what and when, with potential implications for other senior figures.

Sir Olly Robbins , the recently dismissed chief of the Foreign Office , is poised for a significant confrontation with parliamentary select committee members on Tuesday. This appearance could prove pivotal in determining the political future of the Prime Minister.

Sir Olly, who assumed the prestigious position of permanent under-secretary of the department in January 2025 under the appointment of Sir Keir Starmer, is reportedly incensed by the manner in which he has been treated amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador. Sir Olly faces accusations of withholding crucial information from Downing Street regarding Peter Mandelson's failure to clear UK security vetting, a development that occurred subsequent to Mandelson's designation for the ambassadorial role. While Sir Olly had not formally accepted the foreign affairs committee's invitation as of the previous night, his appearance is widely anticipated, with expectations that he will deliver a forceful defense of his professional conduct and decisions. It is important to note that Sir Olly officially took up his post after Peter Mandelson had already been appointed to the ambassadorial position, but crucially, before Mandelson's security vetting process had been completed. Sir Olly was dismissed from his position on Thursday evening, mere hours after the news of the Labour veteran's inability to pass the vetting procedure became public knowledge. Downing Street, however, maintains that it only became aware of Mandelson's vetting failure two days prior to its public disclosure by The Guardian newspaper. Sir Olly, for his part, is resolute in his assertion that he adhered to established protocols when he opted to override the initial vetting decision and consequently chose not to inform No. 10 of this outcome. The Government's dedicated vetting agency had previously raised substantial concerns regarding Peter Mandelson. These concerns stemmed from a comprehensive investigation into his financial dealings, his personal associations, and his international connections. Following this thorough examination, officials had formally recommended that he should not be granted security clearance. The image of Sir Olly Robbins, the former Foreign Office chief, captured in 2019, underscores the gravity of the situation as he is scheduled to be rigorously questioned by MPs next week concerning the appointment of Peter Mandelson to the significant role of US ambassador. Sir Olly had been in his new capacity for a mere fortnight when he was tasked with making a critical decision regarding Peter Mandelson's appointment. This decision was particularly sensitive as Sir Keir had already made the appointment public, prior to the completion of any security vetting procedures. It was Sir Olly, newly installed as the Foreign Office's most senior civil servant and facing a situation where Sir Keir had already publicly announced the appointment before vetting had even commenced, who was ultimately responsible for making the final determination. He ultimately approved the appointment, effectively waving through Mandelson's candidacy. Sir Keir has publicly pledged to offer a transparent account of events in a statement to the House of Commons tomorrow. Nevertheless, opposition parties are expected to scrutinize every word uttered by Sir Olly with extreme diligence. They will be particularly focused on any statements that might suggest the Prime Minister, who had consistently assured MPs that 'due process' was rigorously followed, knowingly misled Parliament or acted unfairly towards Sir Olly. It is understood that the former Foreign Office chief firmly believes that informing Sir Keir about Peter Mandelson's vetting failure would have constituted a violation of his professional duties and obligations. Among those who have publicly expressed support for Sir Olly in recent times is Lord McDonald, another distinguished former permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office. Lord McDonald has vehemently criticized Sir Keir, suggesting that Sir Olly's dismissal was a politically motivated act, driven by a desire to secure 'a scalp as quickly as possible within the news cycle.' Lord McDonald stated, 'I cannot see that there was any process, any fairness, any giving him the chance to set out his case – and that feels to me wrong.' When questioned on BBC Radio 4's Today programme about whether he believed the Government's official narrative regarding their lack of knowledge about Peter Mandelson's vetting failure, Lord McDonald responded unequivocally, 'No, I do not.' He further elaborated, 'If there had been a failure, then that fact would have to be conveyed to the political level, but the fact that it was not indicates to me that the picture was more complicated than No. 10 wishes to present.' A source closely affiliated with the foreign affairs committee has revealed to The Mail on Sunday that Sir Olly is anticipated to be 'dragged over the coals' during the committee session. He will face demanding questions specifically addressing who possessed knowledge of what information, and at what precise times. He will be required to provide a candid account of whether he unilaterally decided to override Peter Mandelson's vetting failure – as is being claimed by Sir Keir – or if he consulted with any other individuals within the Foreign Office or Downing Street. The roles and potential knowledge of both David Lammy and Yvette Cooper, the former and current Foreign Secretaries respectively, are also expected to come under scrutiny. Members of the committee will be keen to ascertain whether Ms. Cooper made inquiries regarding Peter Mandelson's vetting status, particularly in light of the recent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files by the US government, which highlighted a close personal relationship between Mandelson and Epstein. The committee source further commented that any failure by key individuals to engage with Sir Olly regarding Peter Mandelson's vetting status, subsequent to the publication of the Epstein files, would represent 'a gross dereliction of duty.' MPs will be seeking to uncover the underlying reasons for Sir Olly's dismissal, specifically why he lost his position for allegedly failing to inform the Prime Minister about the outcome of Mandelson's vetting. They intend to draw comparisons between his treatment and that of Dame Antonia Romeo, the Cabinet Secretary. Reports surfaced on Friday indicating that Dame Antonia was aware of Peter Mandelson's vetting failure for over a fortnight before the Prime Minister claims to have been apprised of the situation. It is understood that the Prime Minister remains supportive of his most recent Cabinet Secretary, who was only appointed to her role in February





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Olly Robbins Peter Mandelson Security Vetting Foreign Office Parliamentary Inquiry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starmer Sacks Top Civil Servant In Foreign Office After Mandelson Row ReturnsKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Starmer Blames Foreign Office Chief for Mandelson Vetting Scandal Amidst Resignation CallsPrime Minister Keir Starmer is attempting to shift blame for the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal to the head of the Foreign Office, Olly Robbins, who has reportedly been sacked. Starmer's government insists he was unaware of the vetting failure until recently, but faces increasing pressure and calls for his own resignation.

Read more »

Starmer Under Fire: Vetting Scandal Rocks Government, PM Faces Calls to ResignPrime Minister Keir Starmer is battling to salvage his premiership amidst a deepening security vetting scandal involving the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador. Starmer claims he was unaware of Mandelson failing security clearance, expressing fury at being kept in the dark and pledging to address Parliament. The incident has led to the effective sacking of the head of the Foreign Office and has intensified calls for Starmer's resignation, with critics accusing him of misleading the public and MPs. Allies are attempting to shift blame to the Foreign Office's vetting processes, but opposition parties and some within Labour are demanding accountability at the highest level.

Read more »

Starmer Sacks Foreign Office Official As Mandelson Row Re-emergesKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

UK Ambassador Fired Amid Security Vetting Scandal and Epstein LinksBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has fired Olly Robbins following revelations that a former UK ambassador to Washington, Peter Mandelson, was granted top security clearance despite failing vetting. Mandelson's appointment and subsequent dismissal are linked to his past relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, with further investigations into allegations of passing market-sensitive information. The Prime Minister's office claims no ministerial knowledge of the vetting override until recently, while Mandelson is accused of misleading Parliament.

Read more »

Foreign Office Criticized for Clearing Mandelson Amid Vetting Concerns; Senior Civil Servant SackedA former top civil servant has accused Downing Street of sacrificing Sir Olly Robbins, the former Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office, to quickly appease political pressure regarding the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the British Ambassador to the US. Concerns were reportedly raised during security vetting for Lord Mandelson, yet the Foreign Office allegedly proceeded with his clearance, leading to Sir Olly's dismissal. The situation highlights a potential conflict between political objectives and established security protocols.

Read more »