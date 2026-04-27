Sacked Morrisons Manager Overwhelmed by Public Support After Dismissal for Confronting Violent Shoplifter

Sean Egan, a 46-year-old manager fired by Morrisons for intervening in a violent shoplifting incident, has received widespread community support during protests demanding his reinstatement. Despite his 29 years of service, the supermarket terminated his employment, leaving his family in financial distress. The incident involved a prolific thief with over 100 offenses, who was later imprisoned. Egan criticizes Morrisons' leadership for ignoring his contributions and vows to push for change.

A long-serving Morrisons manager who was dismissed for intervening in a violent confrontation with a prolific shoplifter has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public support he received during protests outside the store, while criticizing the supermarket's leadership for ignoring his plight.

Sean Egan, 46, had worked at the Aldridge branch near Walsall for nearly three decades before being fired in December following an altercation with a repeat offender who had stolen goods and become aggressive, even spitting at him. Despite his 29 years of service, Morrisons terminated his employment at a disciplinary hearing, citing a breach of the company's 'deter-and-not-detain' policy.

The father of two, who joined the supermarket at age 17, revealed that his family is now struggling financially, with his last paycheck arriving in January. The emotional toll of his dismissal has been immense, as he described his job not just as a career but as his identity and purpose. Mr. Egan has since been hailed as a hero by local shoppers, with dozens gathering outside the Aldridge store on Saturday to demand his reinstatement.

Protesters brandished signs calling for 'justice for Sean Egan' and urging Morrisons to 'do the right thing,' while vowing to boycott the supermarket. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, Mr. Egan described the protest as 'incredible,' noting that even strangers showed up to stand with him. He recounted receiving handwritten letters, banners, and even sunscreen from customers, emphasizing the warmth and solidarity he felt.

However, he expressed disappointment that Morrisons' senior leadership, who were present during the protest, did not acknowledge him. Despite this, he remains determined to push for change, stating that the community's support has given him new purpose. The incident involved drug addict Daniel Kendall, who had a history of over 100 offenses and was known to target the store to fund his heroin addiction.

After stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels, Kendall became aggressive and spat in Mr. Egan's face, leading to the manager's intervention. Kendall was later sentenced to 46 weeks in prison for multiple offenses. Mr. Egan lamented that Morrisons failed to consider his decades of loyalty, leaving him penniless just weeks before Christmas. He reflected on the emotional and financial hardship his family has endured, questioning how he would provide for his children during the holiday season.

Despite the setback, he remains hopeful, vowing to continue advocating for change and expressing gratitude for the community's unwavering support





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