A Sacramento City Council meeting descended into chaos when immigration activist Leanna Hunt launched a profane rant against Mayor Kevin McCarty, threatening his career and privacy, highlighting deep divisions over federal data sharing and sanctuary policies.

Tensions boiled over during a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday as a vocal anti- ICE activist delivered a heated and profane tirade against Mayor Kevin McCarty, leading to a significant disruption that lasted approximately twenty minutes.

Leanna Hunt, identified as a local immigration activist, took the podium during the public comment segment of the session to express her extreme frustration with the city's handling of federal immigration enforcement and sanctuary policies. Her speech quickly devolved into a series of aggressive threats, wherein she explicitly targeted the mayor's political future and personal safety.

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Hunt warned city officials that activist groups would continue to disrupt council business until their specific demands were met, stating clearly that failure to act in their interest would result in regret. She directed her fury toward Mayor McCarty, telling him that it was time for his career to end and implying that he should retire.

Activist Accuses Mayor Of Allowing Assault

The confrontation became increasingly personal and hostile, with Hunt dismissing calls for decorum by shouting back at audience members who urged her to calm down. She accused the mayor of turning a blind eye to what she described as the mistreatment of protesters by both federal immigration agents and local police, alleging that she had watched activists being thrown to the ground and assaulted while the mayor stood by without intervention.

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In a chilling escalation, Hunt threatened to dox the mayor, claiming she knew his home address and was prepared to make it public if he did not comply with their demands. Despite attempts by council officials to restore order, the chamber erupted into shouting, prompting officials to temporarily recess the meeting.

Council Delays DHS Grant Amidst Privacy Concerns

This explosive incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions regarding Sacramento's enforcement of its sanctuary protections, as federal immigration authorities have recently ramped up operations in the capital region. The controversy is closely linked to a pending $3.7 million Department of Homeland Security grant agreement, which the council delayed considering following concerns about data sharing. Mayor McCarty acknowledged the unanswered questions council members had regarding the program's operations and its alignment with city values, particularly concerning sensitive data.

The grant is associated with the Central California Intelligence Center, a federally funded hub that facilitates information exchange between local, state, and federal agencies. Approximately $650,000 of the funding covers salaries for four employees tasked with analyzing intelligence on cybersecurity, cross-border trafficking, and election security.

Police Data Sharing Sparks Advocacy Group Criticism

Under the agreement, Sacramento police would share various types of data with the center, a move that has drawn criticism from advocacy groups concerned about the privacy implications of hundreds of millions of license plate scans captured annually, fearing this data could be used to track individuals targeted by federal immigration authorities.