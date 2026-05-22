Sadiq Khan has been accused of 'putting politics over public safety' after blocking a £50 million tech contract intended to help police bust crime gangs and kick out rogue officers. The Metropolitan Police also said it would likely have to cut officer numbers as a result of the decision by the Mayor of London.

Sadiq Khan has been accused of 'putting politics over public safety ' after blocking a £50 million tech contract intended to help police bust crime gangs and kick out rogue officers .

The Metropolitan Police also said it would likely have to cut officer numbers as a result of the decision by the Mayor of London. The tech giant Palantir, founded by tech magnate Peter Thiel, a prominent donor to President Trump, holds contracts with other UK public sector bodies including other forces.

The UK boss of Palantir, Louis Mosley, hit out at the decision, saying it would upset Londoners and questioned whether the anti-Brexit mayor would want to ban pub chain Wetherspoon, founded by Vote Leave campaigner Tim Martin. The Met said it was 'disappointed' with the decision, especially given the technology was already in use by government departments including the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and other police forces across England.

Scotland Yard said the decision would likely have an impact on frontline policing, with the technology crucial to maintaining their service while shrinking for the third consecutive year. The Labour grandee Sir Sadiq said the public would expect full and proper scrutiny of whether contracts like this provide value for money, with the process followed by the Metropolitan Police Service for the award of the contract not adequately ensuring or demonstrating value for money





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Sadiq Khan Palantir Donald Trump UK Police Contract Value For Money Procurement Public Safety Politics London Police Gangs Rogue Officers Tech Contract Tech Giant Tech Magnate Peter Thiel Anti-Brexit Mayor Vote Leave Campaigner Tim Martin Ministry Of Defence NHS Scotland Yard Frontline Policing Budgetary Constraints Value For Money Procurement Process Contract Robust Processes Full And Proper Scrutiny Award Of The Contract Demonstrating Value For Money Correct Processes Value For Money London Taxpayer Impact On Frontline Policing Tech Crucial To Maintaining Their Service Shrinking For The Third Consecutive Year Palantir UK Palantir UK Chief Executive Palantir UK Boss Palantir UK Founder Palantir UK Ties With The Trump Administration Palantir UK Ties With The UK Government Palantir UK Ties With The UK Public Sector Bod Palantir UK Ties With The UK Police Forces Palantir UK Ties With The UK Government Depart Palantir UK Ties With The UK NHS Palantir UK Ties With The UK Ministry Of Defen Palantir UK Ties With The UK Scotland Yard Palantir UK Ties With The UK Metropolitan Poli Palantir UK Ties With The UK Vote Leave Campai Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Pub Chain Wethers Palantir UK Ties With The UK Vote Leave Campai Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor Palantir UK Ties With The UK Anti-Brexit Mayor

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