Saffron Barker Lists Dream Home for £1.85 Million After Dubai Move

Influencer Saffron Barker has put her East Sussex dream home on the market for £1.85 million, almost doubling her original investment, after relocating to Dubai with her boyfriend. The property boasts extensive renovations and a unique design, featuring a gym, cinema room, and open-plan living. This shift comes after a recent relocation and a period spent in Australia, amidst the Middle East conflict.

Saffron Barker , the 25-year-old influencer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has put her meticulously renovated dream home in East Sussex on the market for £1.85 million. This price tag represents a significant increase from the £975,000 she initially paid for the property just five years ago in 2021. The decision to sell comes after Barker, along with her boyfriend Josh Miln, relocated to Dubai seven months prior. Although she initially expressed that the move to the United Arab Emirates was not intended to be permanent, the recent listing suggests a shift in her plans. The house, transformed over two years with extensive renovations tailored to Barker's vision, offers a modern and unique living space, reflecting her personal style and preferences. The property's sale coincides with Barker's return to the UK after a period of residence in Dubai , where she and her boyfriend were living when the Middle East conflict broke out. The couple sought refuge elsewhere, starting with a period of vacation in Australia. During this time, the influencer attended the Olivier Awards in the UK.

The East Sussex property, a testament to Barker's taste and design aspirations, boasts an open-plan layout, featuring two bedrooms, a dressing room, and four bathrooms. The interior design incorporates striking elements such as a fire pit in the living room and a dramatic floating staircase with illuminated glass banisters as a centerpiece, as well as a glass landing. The home is designed to welcome an abundance of natural light through full-height windows throughout the living spaces, as well.

The home extends well beyond the interior, with amenities that include a gym, a hidden cinema room complete with a tango ice blast machine, a built-in sound and vision system, and a bathroom equipped with a laundry chute. The extensive garden provides ample space for outdoor entertaining, featuring a lawn that is shielded by high hedgerows and mature trees, creating a secluded and private atmosphere. Barker's initial plans for the outdoor area, expressed in a video, included a square fireplace, a pool, and a pizza bar, indicating her vision for a complete entertainment and relaxation space. The countryside property is truly built to offer a luxurious escape with all of its modern features and amenities.

Before the renovations, the home had a more traditional, older design. The original house consisted of five bedrooms and two bathrooms. After the renovations the home was given a full modern makeover. This contrasts sharply with the pre-renovation state of the property, which had five bedrooms and two bathrooms and a more traditional country aesthetic. Barker shared an in-depth tour of the renovated home with her 2.4 million YouTube followers at the end of 2022, showcasing the transformation. The influencer first gained prominence through her YouTube channel and solidified her fame by participating in the 2019 season of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with AJ Pritchard. Subsequently, she appeared in Channel 4's Celebrity Circle and Netflix's Inside and has established her own business, Girl Uniform, a loungewear and pyjama brand. Barker’s return to the UK also comes amid personal developments and professional endeavors. The influencer is now staying in Brighton with family and her boyfriend is currently with his family in Scotland. Previously, Barker stated her intent to split her time between Dubai and South England to be near family. This sale of her home signals a further change in lifestyle and location for the popular influencer





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