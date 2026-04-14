Saffron Barker Lists Dream Home for £1.85 Million After Dubai Move

Influencer Saffron Barker has put her meticulously renovated East Sussex home on the market for nearly double what she paid, following a recent move to Dubai. The property, featuring unique modern design elements and high-end amenities, is now available as Barker adjusts her living situation.

Saffron Barker , the 25-year-old influencer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has put her East Sussex dream home on the market for £1.85 million. This asking price represents almost double the £975,000 she originally paid for the property just five years ago in 2021. The decision to sell comes just seven months after Barker moved to Dubai with her boyfriend, Josh Miln. While initially the move to the UAE was not intended to be permanent, Barker has now listed the property, despite having spent two years renovating it to her exact specifications. This news marks a significant shift for Barker, who has been in the public eye since her early days creating popular content on YouTube. Her home, a testament to her personal style and vision, is now available for potential buyers to own. The sale indicates a change in lifestyle for the influencer and a re-evaluation of her long-term living situation.

The renovated countryside property boasts a unique and modern open-plan design, featuring two bedrooms, a dressing room, and four bathrooms. The living room is distinguished by a striking fire pit, with a massive floating staircase adorned with illuminated glass banisters serving as a centerpiece, complete with a glass landing. Full-height windows flood the space with natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. The home is designed for both comfort and entertainment, including a fully equipped gym, a hidden cinema room with a tango ice blast machine, a built-in sound and vision system, and a convenient bathroom with a laundry chute. The outdoor space is equally impressive, offering ample room for al fresco dining, a sprawling lawn sheltered by high hedgerows and mature trees, creating a secluded and private environment. Barker had ambitious plans for the outdoor area, envisioning a square fireplace, a pool, and a pizza bar, according to earlier comments she made. Her YouTube followers were treated to an in-depth house tour showcasing the transformation, highlighting the vast difference between the original five-bedroom, two-bathroom property with its older country feel and the modern masterpiece it became.

Currently, Saffron Barker is back in the UK, having temporarily left Dubai amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She and her boyfriend Josh, who grew up in Dubai, initially sought refuge in Australia before returning to the UK. Barker is currently staying with family in Brighton, and Josh is spending time with his family in Scotland. This change in living arrangements contrasts with Barker's prior statements about splitting her time between Dubai and South England, allowing her to be near her family. In a vlog from June 2025, she had stated her intentions, expressing her love for her home in Brighton and emphasizing that she would never fully leave. Her career has seen her transition from YouTube star to mainstream media personality, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 and later on Channel 4's Celebrity Circle and Netflix's Inside. Furthermore, Barker has established her own successful business, Girl Uniform, a loungewear and pyjama brand, showing her entrepreneurial spirit and ambition beyond her online presence. Her decision to sell her dream home, coupled with her recent relocation, suggests a period of significant personal and professional evolution.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saffron Barker Real Estate Dubai Strictly Come Dancing Influencer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mariah Carey Lists Luxurious New York Penthouse for £20 Million Amidst Debt ConcernsPop icon Mariah Carey is selling her opulent New York City penthouse for £20 million. The sale comes as the singer faces £13.8 million in debt against the property, raising questions about her financial situation. The Tribeca property, purchased in 1999, boasts luxurious amenities and stunning city views. If the sale succeeds at the asking price, she could clear the debt and make a profit of around £6 million.

Read more »

Nutritionist lists foods to eat in spring for healthier looking skinHead to the kitchen if you want better skin

Read more »

Greater Manchester local elections 2026 candidates lists for all 10 councils in fullVoters will elect a third of the councillors in Greater Manchester on Thursday, May 7 with 1,175 candidates throwing their hats in the ring for places on 10 councils

Read more »

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Coachella Experience: VIP Access, Travis Barker's Performance, and a SandstormKourtney Kardashian offers fans a peek into her Coachella weekend, highlighting Travis Barker's performance with Clipse, the family's activities, and a party hosted by her wellness brand, Poosh, which was impacted by a sandstorm.

Read more »

Kate and Rio Ferdinand Return to Dubai, Announcing Fitness Venture After Middle East ConflictAfter fleeing Dubai due to conflict in the Middle East, Kate and Rio Ferdinand are returning, setting up a fitness event and reflecting on their journey of travel and family focus.

Read more »

Saffron Barker Lists Dream Home for £1.85 Million After Dubai MoveInfluencer Saffron Barker has put her East Sussex dream home on the market for £1.85 million, almost doubling her original investment, after relocating to Dubai with her boyfriend. The property boasts extensive renovations and a unique design, featuring a gym, cinema room, and open-plan living. This shift comes after a recent relocation and a period spent in Australia, amidst the Middle East conflict.

Read more »