Saffron Barker Lists Dream Home for £1.85 Million After Dubai Move

Influencer Saffron Barker has put her extensively renovated East Sussex home on the market for nearly double what she paid for it, following her move to Dubai and subsequent return to the UK.

Saffron Barker , the 25-year-old influencer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, has put her meticulously renovated dream home in East Sussex on the market for £1.85 million. This price tag represents a significant increase from the £975,000 she initially paid for the property just five years ago in 2021. The decision to sell comes after Barker, along with her boyfriend Josh Miln, relocated to Dubai seven months ago. While she initially stated that the move to the UAE was not permanent, the sale of her UK property suggests a shift in plans.

The house, which underwent extensive renovations for two years to meet Barker's specific design preferences, showcases a modern and unique aesthetic. The home boasts two bedrooms, a dressing room, and four bathrooms. It also features an open-plan living space with a focal point fire pit, a dramatic floating staircase with illuminated glass banisters, and a glass landing. Full-height windows flood the interior with natural light, enhancing the spacious feel of the home.

The property extends beyond the interior, offering a countryside setting complete with a gym, a hidden cinema room equipped with a tango ice blast machine, a built-in sound and vision system, and a bathroom with a convenient laundry chute. The outdoor space, designed for al fresco dining, offers ample room for relaxation and entertainment, complete with a lawn enclosed by high hedgerows and mature trees to ensure privacy. Barker had ambitious plans for the garden, which included a square fireplace, a pool, and a pizza bar area. The renovations transformed the house from its original five-bedroom, two-bathroom layout with a traditional country feel. The before and after of the property renovations were thoroughly documented for her 2.4 million YouTube subscribers at the end of 2022.

The decision to sell the East Sussex property comes amidst recent events that have impacted Barker and her boyfriend. Following the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, specifically the Iranian drone attacks, the couple was compelled to leave Dubai. They subsequently traveled to Australia for an extended holiday before returning to the UK. Currently, Barker is residing with family in Brighton, where she also attended the Olivier Awards, while Miln is spending time with his family in Scotland. Previously, in June 2025, Barker had expressed intentions to split her time between Dubai and the South of England to maintain close ties with her family. This intention suggests a previously planned balance between her international lifestyle and her roots in the UK. However, the unexpected circumstances have evidently prompted a reassessment of her living arrangements.

Barker's journey to fame began with her popular YouTube videos, which led to her mainstream debut on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, where she was partnered with AJ Pritchard. Her participation in the show significantly boosted her public profile and opened doors to other media appearances, including Channel 4’s Celebrity Circle and Netflix’s Inside. Beyond her media ventures, Barker has also established her own business, Girl Uniform, a successful loungewear and pyjama brand.

The sale of her dream home marks a notable chapter in Saffron Barker's life, highlighting the fluidity of personal and professional choices in the modern influencer landscape. The property, meticulously curated to her specifications, now represents a significant investment opportunity. The shift in her living arrangements from the UK to Dubai, followed by a return and subsequent sale, reflects the fast-paced nature of her career and the influence of unforeseen global events. Her dedication to family and maintaining connections in the UK, even as she pursued international opportunities, underscores the complexities of balancing personal and professional aspirations. Barker's story, from her YouTube beginnings to her ventures in television, entrepreneurship, and now real estate, demonstrates her versatility and adaptability within the ever-evolving entertainment and business environments. The sale of her East Sussex home signifies a pivotal moment, shaping her future direction and highlighting the changes in her personal and professional journey. The property, as a symbol of her ambition, style, and success, is now open to new opportunities.





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