Safiya Anna Haverty Jailed for 10 Years for Andover Kidnap and Strangulation

Safiya Anna Haverty received a 10-year sentence for a calculated attack in Andover. The court heard she targeted a lone walker after scouring southern England, blaming gender transition for the violence.

Safiya Anna Haverty, a 28-year-old transgender woman born Sean Haverty, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Winchester Crown Court for a brutal assault in Andover on March 2. The court found her guilty of kidnapping, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice after a six-day trial. Haverty had targeted a lone female victim in her 50s while driving a white van along Micheldever Road in the Hampshire countryside.

Calculated Attack and Victim Escape

The violent incident began when Haverty deliberately plowed her van into the victim, throwing her to the ground near some chalk banks after she walked under an iron bridge. According to His Honour Judge Rufus Taylor, the attacker then dragged the woman toward the vehicle and strangled her until she believed she would die. The victim managed to break free when Haverty opened the van door, escaping over a verge and flagging down two cyclists and a dog walker for help while Haverty fled the scene.

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Detectives identified Haverty through CCTV footage capturing the vehicle's number plate, leading to her arrest in Cornwall. The court heard that upon arriving in Newquay, Haverty shaved her head and beard in a bathroom, an action her partner Essence McDonald found odd given her ongoing gender transition. She had been wearing a disguise consisting of a long black wig and a beanie hat to avoid detection.

Mental Health and Transition as Defense

Haverty's legal team argued that the attacker's actions were linked to mental health struggles arising from her gender transition. Her barrister stated that Haverty has experienced significant psychological distress since beginning transition therapy in 2023. During the sentencing, the court noted that Haverty identifies as a woman and had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving by admitting to hitting the victim with the van.

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Jurors heard that Haverty had spent days scouring southern England specifically looking for a woman to kidnap. Although cleared of kidnapping with the intent to commit a sexual offense, Judge Taylor remarked that Haverty plainly intended something awful to happen to the helpless victim. The judge emphasized that the attack was a perfectly calculated operation designed to cause severe harm.

Long-Term Impact and Sentencing Details

The victim described the trauma of the event in an impact statement, revealing she still suffers from panic attacks and finds it extremely difficult to leave the house alone. She expressed terror at the thought that the outcome could have been fatal or that another woman or child might have been targeted had Haverty not escaped. The victim also noted the physical injuries she sustained, including damage to her back, knee, and face, as well as a lasting mark on her neck.

In addition to the 10-year custodial sentence, Haverty was placed on license for four years. The court recorded that she has a two-year-old daughter, adding a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings. Throughout the trial, barristers and the judge used both he and she pronouns when referring to Haverty, acknowledging her identity while addressing the crimes committed. The case highlights the severe consequences of premeditated violence and the ongoing legal scrutiny of attacks motivated by targeted predatory behavior.