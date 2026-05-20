Sailor Brinkley Cook Responds to Troll with Classy Clapback Video

Sailor Brinkley Cook has shared a powerful message in response to a hurtful comment criticizing her minidress appearance. She opens up about her struggles with body image and self-esteem as a result of societal pressure and beauty standards. Cook then challenges the idea of wasting time hating one's body and emphasizes the importance of representation and self-love.

Sailor Brinkley Cook has hit back at a nasty troll with a carefully worded speech. Last week, the 27-year-old daughter of cover girl Christie Brinkley received a hurtful comment from an Instagram follower.

The person suggested Cook was too overweight for the sparkling black minidress she wore to the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City on Thursday. The user's harsh comment read, 'Legs too thick for the dress.

' Cook responded on Tuesday with a classy clapback video that her fans have called 'brilliant. ' Cook began her video by saying, 'Hey there, sorry, I'm sweaty. Me and my thick thighs were just on a five-mile run.

' She explained how she struggled with body image and self-esteem due to societal pressure and beauty standards. She also mentioned Addison Rae's body confidence as inspiration. Sailor Brinkley Cook replied to the troll with a powerful message about embracing one's body and being confident





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Body Image Self-Esteem Casual Workout Attire Representation Troll Response Classy Clapback

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