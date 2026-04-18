Sainsbury's Declares War on Egg Thieves Amidst Rising Shoplifting Crisis

Sainsbury's is threatening to prosecute individuals caught swapping premium eggs into cheaper boxes, a tactic employed amid a surge in shoplifting. The supermarket has installed warning signs, emphasizing that such acts are considered theft and will be met with prosecution, with CCTV footage being shared with the police. This move comes as overall retail theft rates soar, with police data indicating a more than doubling of reported shoplifting offences in England and Wales over the past five years. Retailers are calling for stronger government intervention and improved police response to combat escalating crime.

Sainsbury's is adopting a stern stance against shoplifters engaging in the practice of swapping premium eggs into cheaper packaging, as the supermarket chain confronts a significant increase in overall shoplifting incidents. Warning signs have been prominently displayed within its stores, explicitly stating that such actions are considered theft and that all instances will be captured by CCTV surveillance.

One such notice, shared online by retail analyst Steve Dresser, was observed beneath a display of Burford Browns eggs, a premium variety retailing at approximately £3.20 and lauded for its rich, golden yolk. In stark contrast, a six-pack of Sainsbury' own-brand eggs is priced at £1.80. The sign, ominously titled Egg Theft, unequivocally states: Removing eggs from the packet is regarded as theft. Footage of shoplifting will be passed to the police. We prosecute all shoplifters.

This decisive action by Sainsbury's follows a recent trend highlighted by social media influencers, which points to a growing prevalence of egg-swapping driven by rising food costs. Official figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal a substantial increase in egg prices, with the cost of a dozen eggs rising by a third from £2.48 in early 2022 to £3.31 currently.

Earlier this year, Anita Wong, a 53-year-old resident of Ealing, uncovered this deceptive practice after purchasing a ten-pack of Clarence Court eggs, a premium brand costing £4.50, from her local Waitrose. Upon opening the box, she discovered that the expensive eggs had been replaced with a cheaper, standard variety. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained: This is what's happening in a lot of supermarkets at the moment. The more expensive eggs, people are actually decanting those into the less expensive egg boxes and buying them, so the people who are buying the more expensive eggs are unwillingly buying the less expensive eggs. When she returned the substituted eggs to the store, she was informed that this issue was not an isolated incident and that similar experiences were being reported with increasing frequency.

The latest data underscores the significant impact of rising theft levels on retailers. Shoplifting offences reported to the police in England and Wales have more than doubled over the past five years. According to an analysis of House of Commons Library data conducted by the Liberal Democrats, total thefts escalated by a staggering 133 percent, from 228,128 in 2020/21 to 530,457 in 2024/25. However, the proportion of these offences resulting in a charge being made is remarkably low, standing at just 19.8 percent in 2024/25, with the Metropolitan Police demonstrating the poorest performance at only 6.5 percent.

In response to these figures, Chief Inspector Rav Pathania, head of business crime for the Metropolitan Police, suggested that a contributing factor to shoplifters evading justice is the reluctance of storekeepers to provide CCTV footage for prosecution. These comments echo those of his superior, Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, who previously stated to the Home Affairs Committee that persistent shoplifters often clear entire shelves and leave stores without payment. Commissioner Rowley attributed the shoplifting crisis, in part, to retailers failing to report incidents and needing to improve their reporting practices.

Conversely, Thinus Keeve, retail director for Marks and Spencer, highlighted that his staff face daily violence and abuse from customers and has urged the Government and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to implement stricter measures against crime. Mr Keeve's statement followed an incident earlier this month where hundreds of youths swarmed a Marks and Spencer store in Clapham, South London, as part of an online trend. In a similar vein, Costa Coffee has deployed security guards to approximately ten stores experiencing recurring shoplifting incidents in an effort to safeguard its food and beverage products.

Lucy Whing, crime policy lead at the British Retail Consortium, commented to the Daily Mail: The high level of shop theft is a major issue, and retailers are having to take decisive action to tackle it. Ultimately, we are all victims of retail crime, which pushes up the price of goods for honest shoppers. Retailers welcome the imminent passage of the Crime and Policing Bill, which will strengthen action against offenders, including making assaulting a retail worker a standalone offence, and removing the £200 threshold for investigating theft. It is vital the Police respond to every reported incident to visibly demonstrate to offenders that all types of retail crime will not be tolerated.

A survey of 1,000 customer-facing workers in the UK conducted by the Institute of Customer Service revealed that approximately 43 percent of frontline staff had encountered hostility or abuse from customers within the last six months, an increase from 36 percent the previous year. The forthcoming Crime and Policing Bill will criminalize the assault of a retail worker as a distinct offense.





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