Sainsbury's Leads 2026 Christmas Advert Race with BFG Return

Sainsbury's reignites the Christmas ad buzz by featuring Roald Dahl's BFG in its third consecutive campaign, sparking fierce competition with John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl and Tesco.

Sainsbury's has kicked off the 2026 Christmas advert campaign by re‑introducing Roald Dahl's beloved BFG to its third consecutive edition of the festive message, setting a competitive tone for the season.

How the Sainsbury's Campaign Unfolds

The supermarket's new ad brings the gentle giant back into the spotlight for a third year, promising audiences a heartwarming story about imagination and generosity. The narrative follows the BFG as he delivers a secret wish to a child, creating an emotional moment that ties the brand to feelings of wonder and kindness.

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In keeping with its tradition, Sainsbury's uses high‑quality production values and a catchy soundtrack, aiming to make the advert a memorable part of holiday viewing. The BFG's return is intended to resonate with families and evoke nostalgia for those who grew up reading Dahl's work.

Other Retailers Compete for the Spotlight

John Lewis has entered the arena with an advert that stars Oscar‑nominated actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. The 66‑year‑old plays a fashionable granny who considers herself content but wishes to give her grandchildren a memorable Christmas gift, reinforcing the store's image as a destination for heartfelt presents.

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Waitrose followed with a continuation of a last‑year story featuring Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson. The characters, a widower and a woman, reunite at the cheese counter after a year apart, offering viewers a romantic narrative that plays into the holiday season's sentimentality.

Lidl has capitalised on popular culture by featuring EastEnders icon Shaun Williamson, who portrays the ill‑fated Barry Evans, singing Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" in a playful, music‑driven broadcast.

Tesco's campaign showcases Irish comedian Roisin Conaty and Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin as long‑time friends who unexpectedly re‑connect, blending humour with a sense of community that aligns with the retailer's brand values.

Impact on Holiday Advertising Landscape

The surge of high‑profile adverts is shaping audience expectations, as viewers increasingly seek narratives that combine star power with emotional depth. Each retailer's strategy reflects a desire to stand out amid saturated Christmas content.

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Sainsbury's BFG story adds to the trend of reuse, while John Lewis, Waitrose, Lidl and Tesco diversify with romance, nostalgia and music. The resulting variety offers consumers several distinct emotional experiences within a single holiday advertising season.

The timing of these releases, spread throughout the month of November and into December, ensures continuous engagement from shoppers preparing for the holiday rush.

As the adverts compete for viewer favour, the sector watches closely to gauge which narrative approach ultimately resonates most and could influence future branding strategies for seasonal campaigns.