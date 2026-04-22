Saint-Pierre: A Promising New Crime Drama

A review of the new British crime drama 'Saint-Pierre', set on the remote islands of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, focusing on the dynamic between detectives Arch and Fitz as they investigate a murder and navigate their personal struggles.

The new British crime drama , Saint-Pierre , currently airing on U&Alibi, presents a compelling blend of mystery, character-driven storytelling, and a unique setting. The series, earning a solid four out of five stars, is set against the backdrop of Saint-Pierre -et-Miquelon, a remote archipelago off the coast of Canada, where a surprisingly high number of unexplained deaths occur.

The show cleverly begins by drawing a parallel between the islands and the patron saint of murderers, Julian the Hospitaller, a figure with a dark past who ultimately dedicated his life to helping others. This juxtaposition sets a tone of moral ambiguity that permeates the series.

The narrative centers around the dynamic between two lead detectives: Genevieve 'Arch' Archambault, a seasoned local detective played by Josephine Jobert, and Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick, a newly arrived inspector exiled to the islands following a professional scandal. Fitzpatrick’s arrival immediately introduces a comedic element to the show. He’s a fish out of water, stubbornly clinging to a formal suit and sunglasses despite the practical demands of the island’s climate and the more casual attire of his colleagues.

This sartorial choice becomes a running gag, with his bilingual colleagues playfully mocking him in French – a language he surprisingly understands, adding another layer to his character. Beyond the humor, however, lies a deeper exploration of his personal struggles. He’s grappling with the fallout of a messy divorce and the pain of being separated from his children, adding a vulnerability that contrasts with Arch’s guarded demeanor.

The core of the series lies in the developing relationship between these two contrasting personalities. Arch is portrayed as prickly, reserved, and hesitant to reveal her emotions, while Fitz is intuitive, prone to sleepwalking, and emotionally open. Their initial interactions are marked by a grudging respect, subtly hinting at a potential romantic connection. The initial case involves the murder of a leader of a back-to-nature group, discovered shot dead in a picturesque church.

The investigation immediately highlights the detectives’ shortcomings, as they fail to notice a young witness observing them, and even when alerted to her presence, neglect to question her about the crime. This imperfection adds to the realism of the show, portraying detectives as fallible individuals rather than infallible geniuses. The series draws comparisons to both Death In Paradise and Shetland, inheriting elements from both.

Like Death In Paradise, Saint-Pierre features a newcomer detective adjusting to a unique island environment and forming an ‘odd couple’ partnership with a local officer. The ‘misfit-in-a-suit’ trope, a hallmark of Death In Paradise since its inception with Ben Miller, is clearly present in Fitz’s character.

However, Saint-Pierre also incorporates a darker, more atmospheric tone reminiscent of Shetland, balancing the cozy charm with a sense of underlying unease. Josephine Jobert’s presence is particularly intriguing for fans of Death In Paradise, as she previously played DS Florence Cassell on the Caribbean-set show. Her character’s abrupt departure – entering witness protection after being targeted by drug traffickers – raises the tantalizing possibility that Arch could be Florence operating under a new identity.

The physical resemblance between the two characters fuels this speculation, adding a layer of mystery beyond the central murder investigation. Saint-Pierre promises a compelling blend of crime, character development, and atmospheric setting, offering a fresh take on the popular detective drama format. The series successfully establishes a captivating dynamic between its leads and hints at a complex overarching narrative that will keep viewers engaged.

The show’s ability to balance humor, suspense, and emotional depth makes it a noteworthy addition to the current television landscape





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