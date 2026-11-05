Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs Mayor John Dalzell Charged with Theft Over Bacardi Bottles

John Dalzell, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, faces theft charges for allegedly stealing Bacardi from SAQ stores. Court dates and police background details provided.

John Dalzell, the Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, has been formally charged with theft under $5,000 following allegations that he removed five bottles of Bacardi from a liquor store without paying. The charges stem from five separate incidents that occurred over a period of approximately four months in late last year and early this year. Prosecutors allege that Dalzell committed these offenses at Societe des alcools du Quebec, the provincial liquor retailer.

According to court documents cited by CTV News, each charge corresponds to a specific date where Dalzell allegedly took a bottle of Bacardi without completing the purchase transaction. The alleged thefts took place on October 28, November 11, November 29 of last year, and February 3 of this year. These dates mark the specific timeline during which the incidents reportedly occurred within the municipality.

Also read Weca mayor asked about bus franchising and Bristol mass transit

Alleged Theft Mechanism at SAQ

The core of the prosecution case relies on evidence that John Dalzell carried out a bottle of Bacardi on five distinct occasions from the Societe des alcools du Quebec outlet. The charge sheet explicitly states that he stole from the SAQ a bottle of Bacardi next to every individual charge filed against him. This repetitive nature of the alleged offenses has led to multiple counts rather than a single aggregate charge for the total value.

The allegations suggest a pattern of behavior where the Mayor allegedly walked out of the store with the alcohol without settling the bill on each of the five instances. The specific items mentioned in the charges are consistently identified as bottles of Bacardi. The total value of the alleged stolen goods falls under the $5,000 threshold, which categorizes the criminal charge as theft under this specific limit in Quebec law.

Advertisement

Political and Professional Background

John Dalzell, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, brings a significant law enforcement history to his municipal role, having previously served as Montreal's deputy police chief. Before his political career, he retired from the Montreal Urban Community police department in 1995. Following his retirement from city service, he continued his career working for the police service of Canadian National.

His entry into local politics was unchallenged, as he ran for mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs unopposed in 2025. This electoral victory granted him the position of mayor for the 4,000-person municipality located in the Laurentides region of Quebec, Canada. In addition to his mayoral duties, Dalzell serves as a member of the Pays-d'en-Haut MRC (Municipalite regionale de comte) Council.

Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Proceedings

John Dalzell has entered a plea of not guilty to the theft charges filed against him. He is scheduled to return to court on January 22 to address the allegations formally. This upcoming court date will mark the first significant public legal proceeding regarding the accusations made by the prosecution.

Local government officials have acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. Martin Bujold, an MRC spokesperson, stated that the council is aware of the theft charges against Dalzell. Bujold told CTV that the Pays-d'en-Haut MRC Council takes this situation seriously and understands the concerns it may raise among residents and stakeholders. The council has not announced any immediate suspension or removal measures, pending the outcome of the legal process.

Advertisement

Impact on Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs Community

Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs is a small municipality located in the Laurentides region of Quebec, Canada, with a population of approximately 4,000 residents. The allegations against John Dalzell, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, have drawn attention to the integrity of local leadership in this tight-knit community. The incident involves a prominent figure who previously held a high-ranking position in Montreal law enforcement.

The charges against the mayor highlight the scrutiny placed on public officials in Quebec. As the case moves toward the January 22 court date, the community will await the judicial resolution of the theft under $5,000 charges. The outcome of these proceedings may influence public trust in the municipal administration of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs and the broader Pays-d'en-Haut MRC region.