Saintfield Bus Depot's Future Uncertain: Housing Concerns Raised Over Community Needs

A former bus depot in Saintfield, County Down, is set for a dual development, with housing potentially prioritized over the community's need for a park and ride facility. Local representatives express concern over Translink's plans.

The former Saintfield bus depot in County Down is poised for a dual development, sparking concerns that housing is being prioritized over the community's pressing transportation needs. The site, which has been an unsightly presence at the entrance to the village since its closure over a decade ago, is now slated for a mixed development by landowners Translink .

While a section of the land has been earmarked for an improved bus layby, the future of the main depot site remains uncertain, fueling worries about its potential sale for residential development. Local representatives, including DUP Councillor Callum Bowsie, have expressed disappointment, advocating for a repurposing that addresses the community's needs, particularly a park and ride facility to alleviate commuter parking woes. Bowsie highlighted the DUP's efforts to engage with Translink over several years to address the depot's condition, emphasizing that the initial agreement included the bus layby. However, the lack of formal expressions of interest for repurposing the main site from the public sector has led to the likely prospect of its sale, potentially for housing development. This decision has been met with criticism, with local figures arguing that it overlooks the community's long-standing calls for a solution to parking congestion and the potential for a park and ride facility to improve commuter travel. The community feels as though the development will not be built around the needs of the locals. \The history of the Belfast Road depot reflects a multifaceted past, having served as a hub for the bus service connecting Downpatrick to Belfast. Before its closure, a portion of the site was utilized by a horse riding business and, subsequently, a car wash. The Local Democracy Reporting Service sought clarification from Translink regarding the potential housing plans for the Saintfield site. A spokesperson confirmed that Translink is collaborating with the Department for Infrastructure to repurpose the site. This collaboration aims to create the enhanced bus layby and improve the footway. The representative added that a portion of the site will indeed be sold off. This news has further exacerbated the local community's concerns about the direction of the development. \Belfast South DUP MLA Edwin Poots has strongly advocated for prioritizing a park and ride facility, raising concerns about the potential missed opportunity. Poots points out Saintfield's status as a commuter town facing significant congestion and parking pressures, lacking the vital infrastructure of a park and ride. He argues that the decision to sell the land for potential housing development contradicts the government's transport policy, which emphasizes modal shift and integrated transport. Poots believes that the land's sale on the open market represents a missed chance to address the community's travel issues. He stressed that the decision should be made as part of a long-term transport plan. He added that once this land is sold, the opportunity to build the transport infrastructure will be lost. This incident raises broader questions about the balance between housing development and community infrastructure. It highlights the importance of incorporating local needs into land use decisions, especially when it concerns former transportation hubs that could serve the community in various ways. The community feels that the needs of the people have been overlooked in favour of the sale of land for housing





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Saintfield Translink Bus Depot Housing Park And Ride DUP Transport Development Commuter Local Community

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