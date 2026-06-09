Saira Khan Drops Two Dress Sizes After Weight Loss Jabs and Diet Overhaul

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan shares her weight loss journey, dropping two dress sizes with medication and a new diet, while embracing body positivity and realistic ageing.

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has opened up about her transformative weight loss journey, revealing she has dropped two dress sizes after making significant changes to her diet and incorporating weight-loss medication.

The 56-year-old TV personality has been proudly showcasing the results of her lifestyle overhaul to her 111,000 Instagram followers, sharing bikini photos and glimpses of her new workout regime. Over the past few months, Saira has gone from a size 10-12 to a size 8-10, attributing her success to a combination of prescription weight-loss jabs and a revamped eating plan.

She explains that the medication helped quiet the constant 'food noise' that previously led to poor choices, particularly her addiction to sugar. In an interview with Closer Magazine, she admitted, 'I have an addiction to sugar. There's no doubt about it. The medication has actually taught me what a sweet tooth I had - I was actually shocked.

I still have to have a little bit of something but I have cut down on the c**p.' Her new diet focuses on nutrient-rich, portion-controlled meals, aided by a structured food plan that has also helped mitigate potential side effects from the medication, such as hair loss and skin sagging. Saira has noticed remarkable changes over the four-month period, but she avoids stepping on the scale due to a phobia of weighing herself.

She explained, 'I don't weigh myself, I have a phobia against the scales. When the needle doesn't move, even though you've been working so hard in the gym - I find that quite emotionally triggering. I go by how I feel and how my clothes fit. I've absolutely seen such a massive difference, I've not been a size 8 since I was 50 and I feel confident.

' Her weight gain was precipitated by menopause around age 50 and a herniated disc that limited her activity for a year. Previously, she tried to counteract poor eating with excessive cardio, but she has since realized the importance of strength training. Sharing a video of her current workout routine, she told her followers, 'I strength train because, as I've moved into midlife, my focus has naturally shifted from cardio to strength.

It's less about burning calories now, and more about building something that lasts. I'm thinking about my bones, my mobility, my range of movement… I'm really training for my 60s and beyond. Like how do I want to feel in my body later on? Strong?

Capable? Able to move freely? That's what matters to me now. I'm not trying to reverse ageing, I just want to support my body in doing what it's designed to do, for as long as possible.

' The star has also become an advocate for body positivity and realistic portrayals of ageing. In a recent holiday photo caption, she wrote, 'At 56, this is my body. Soft. Changing.

Real. I've lost collagen, elastin, a bit of weight… and yes this is my belly after a caesarean. Wrinkled. Looser.

Not as it once was. Do I love it every day? No. But I'm no longer hiding it. Because this is what a naturally ageing body looks like.

No treatments here. No tightening. No threads, injectables, or surgery. Just time, life, and a body that has carried me through all of it.

And yet… we are surrounded by images telling us we should look toned, smooth, unchanged. What we're not shown is the full story - the edits, the procedures, the interventions behind those flawless after shots. And that gap? It leaves so many women feeling: insecure, ashamed, embarrassed like they've somehow failed.

It makes women want to hide themselves away. But we cannot let that be the only narrative. We need to show real bodies. Real skin.

Real ageing.

' Saira continues to inspire her followers with her honesty and dedication to health, proving that true confidence comes from embracing change and focusing on long-term wellbeing rather than societal pressures





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