Race2Dinner founder Saira Rao faced backlash for endorsing an anti-Jewish slur used by SNL star Bowen Yang, reigniting criticism of her past conduct and business practices.

Saira Rao, the 52-year-old Black Lives Matter activist and founder of the company Race2Dinner, has sparked immediate controversy after publicly supporting an anti-Semitic slur used by SNL comedian Bowen Yang. Rao appeared on the social media platform Instagram Threads to endorse Yang's use of the pejorative term, marking a significant return to public scrutiny for a figure who has faced multiple scandals in recent years. The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from Jewish advocacy groups and former business associates, who have criticized the hypocrisy of her stance given her previous public positioning on racial issues.

Rao's Post Endorses Anti-Jewish Slur

Rao's support for the comedian was expressed through a deleted Instagram Threads post that read simply 'Zio. Zio. Zio.' This specific term is a derogatory shorthand for supporters of Zionism, the political movement advocating for the protection of a Jewish nation in its homeland of Israel. The language holds deep historical offensive weight, having been popularized by former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke during discussions of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Groups such as the American Jewish Committee classify the term as deeply offensive, and Rao's use of it signaled direct alignment with the controversial rhetoric that has recently dominated headlines.

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Yang's Controversial Comment on Podcast

The original controversy began when Bowen Yang, 36, referred to Jewish singer Regina Spektor as a 'Zio' on his Las Culturistas podcast. Yang made the comment while discussing Spektor's support for Israel during an interview with Jury Duty star Edy Modica. Modica had described Spektor as being 'out to lunch,' a colloquialism meaning confused or out of touch, before stating that the singer was 'Israel hardcore.' Yang interjected with the slur, prompting a viral reaction that quickly condemned the Wicked actor for using language associated with far-right movements. Yang's initial reaction to media contact was one of panic, as he audibly stuttered and claimed he needed to speak to someone about the situation before failing to return calls.

Race2Dinner Business Model Under Scrutiny

Critics have seized on Rao's latest actions to revisit the business practices of Race2Dinner, a company co-founded by Rao and Regina Jackson. For a fee of $5,000, the company organized dinner parties where white women were invited to their homes to be lectured by Rao and Jackson about latent racism and privilege. The US advocacy group Stop Antisemitism highlighted this contrast in a public statement, noting how quickly anti-racism lectures seem to end when Jewish people are targeted. Another critic pointed out that Rao had previously called TIME magazine's selection of Taylor Swift as Person of the Year 'white nonsense,' adding to the pattern of behavior that opponents view as inconsistent and harmful.

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Public Backlash and Advocacy Responses

The backlash against Rao was immediate and severe, with multiple advocates taking to social media to call out her actions. Rabbi Poupko, host of the Jewish World Podcast, questioned how Rao could charge white women to confront them about racism while simultaneously using language to target Jewish people. He wrote, 'Can someone explain to me how she can then go on to speak like this about me and my people?' This sentiment was echoed by others who saw the incident as proof of a selective morality that Rao had employed in her previous public statements and business ventures. Rao attempted to erase the moment by deleting her Threads account, but the posts had already been widely shared and archived by critics.

Yang Apologizes But Defends Palestine

In the wake of the viral clip, Bowen Yang issued a public apology on Instagram, stating he wanted to genuinely apologize for using the word without knowing its anti-Semitic history. He noted that his show had recently repudiated anti-Semitism, making his mistake particularly upsetting to realize. However, Yang concluded his apology by adding 'Free Palestine,' a statement that further fueled the debate surrounding the incident. The combination of his apology and his political stance has kept the conversation active, with media outlets like the Daily Mail attempting to reach both Rao and Yang for comment without success as the controversy continues to unfold.