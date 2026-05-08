Saka's Resurgence, Mavropanos' Goal Threat, and a Player to Watch: Premier League Insights

This week's edition of The Radar explores the impact of Ben White's partnership with Bukayo Saka on Arsenal's attacking play, the emergence of Giorgos Mavropanos as a goal threat for West Ham, and a player to watch in the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Welcome to The Radar, a Sky Sports column that delves into the Premier League 's most pressing stories through a mix of data and expert analysis.

This week, we examine the resurgence of Bukayo Saka, the emergence of a new goal threat at West Ham, and a player to watch this weekend. Saka's partnership with Ben White has reignited his form, as seen in Arsenal's recent victories over Fulham and Atletico Madrid. Their chemistry on the right flank has been a key factor in Arsenal's attacking prowess, with White's precise passing and overlapping runs creating space for Saka to thrive.

In the first half against Fulham, White and Saka exchanged 14 passes, showcasing their mutual understanding. This connection has been evident in their recent performances, with White making more passes to Saka than any other player in both games. Since White transitioned to right-back in the 2022/23 season, he and Saka have exchanged 19.6 passes per 90 minutes, a significantly higher average than Saka's partnership with Jurrien Timber.

White's ability to anticipate Saka's movements and his incisive distribution have made him an invaluable asset to Arsenal's attack. Saka's output has seen a notable increase when playing alongside White, averaging nearly 20% more goals and assists per 90 minutes compared to when partnered with Timber.

Meanwhile, West Ham's Giorgos Mavropanos has emerged as a goal threat, showcasing his aerial prowess and defensive solidity. His recent performances have been instrumental in West Ham's push for European qualification.

Additionally, we highlight a player to watch this weekend, as the Premier League season reaches its climax. With key matches on the horizon, the battle for titles, European spots, and relegation avoidance is set to intensify. Stay tuned for more insights and analysis as the season unfolds





SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Premier League Arsenal Bukayo Saka Ben White West Ham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bukayo Saka's wish for Champions League final grantedThe Arsenal superstar had one hope for the Champions League final, and he's lucked out.

Read more »

'No chance' Harry Kane returns to Premier League despite 'devastating' Champions League exit with Bayern Munich, says ex-Premier League starDespite a devastating Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, Harry Kane appears committed to his future at Bayern Munich.

Read more »

Lauren on Arsenal Premier League title race, Bukayo Saka and LOI icon Joseph N'DoArsenal Invincibles legend Lauren has fond memories of playing alongside League of Ireland icon Joseph N'Do in Cameroon's 1998 World Cup squad, and believes Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres can fire the Gunners to the Premier League title

Read more »

Premier League: Qualification for Champions League, Europa League and Conference League permutations as run-in heats upThe Premier League could have as many as NINE teams playing in European competition next season but there are plenty of twists and turns still to come...

Read more »