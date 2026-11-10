Salahaddin Abrar Death: Family Blames Fraser Health for Missed Liver Failure Care

Canadian parents say Fraser Health failed to properly investigate their 11-month-old son's sudden liver failure before his death on April 19 while awaiting a transplant.

A Canadian family is mourning the death of their 11-month-old son, Salahaddin Abrar, who died on April 19 while waiting for a liver transplant after doctors determined he had acute liver failure. His father, Abrar Ahmed, and his mother believe the medical system failed to accurately care for their child and that Fraser Health may not have properly investigated the sudden illness.

Salahaddin was first rushed to Surrey Memorial Hospital, which is owned by Fraser Health, on April 17 after he began vomiting and had white, chalky stools in the middle of the night. The family said they had given the boy electrolytes before deciding to seek hospital care, details they shared on their website ABirdInHeaven.com.

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Timeline of Salahaddin Abrar's Hospital Care

Surrey Memorial Hospital discharged Salahaddin at around 5am with oral electrolytes and anti-nausea medication, according to the family. They allege that his blood pressure or sugar levels were not checked during that visit.

Hours later, the boy became unresponsive and was brought back to Surrey Memorial Hospital. The family said he remained that way for 10 hours, and doctors allegedly told them there was nothing seriously wrong and that he would simply wake up.

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At shift change, a different nurse took over his care and helped push physicians to re-assess the infant. That prompted a transfer to BC Children's Hospital for critical care, where the child had to be intubated, the family said.

Around 5am on April 18, BC Children's Hospital told the parents that their son's liver had failed and that he would need a transplant. The child was given a 50 percent chance at survival, CTV News reported.

Family Allegations and Fraser Health's Response

Abrar Ahmed says his family's concerns were not taken seriously during the first visit to Surrey Memorial Hospital. In a post on the family website, he wrote that their concerns were not taken seriously.

The father described the blood sugar situation as critical, telling CBC that it was so severe that fluids could not be delivered through the boy's veins. He said doctors had to drill a hole in the boy's leg to give fluids via the bone.

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Fraser Health told CBC it wished to express condolences to the family but could not share details about the care the child received due to patient confidentiality. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing at BC Children's Hospital or Stollery Children's Hospital, and the Daily Mail has approached both hospitals for comment.

Complaint Status and Next Steps for the Family

The Ahmed family says it has still not received full answers about their son's death. In July, Abrar Ahmed filed a complaint with the Patient Care Quality Officer at Fraser Health.

Ahmed told CTV News that Fraser Health had originally agreed to an in-person meeting but later said it would provide answers in writing. He said he receives one email a month from the hospital saying it needs more time.

Ahmed told the Daily Mail that it will be four months since the family filed the complaint on November 17. He said the hospital has not given a reason for the delay and has only said it needs more time to thoroughly answer the family's questions.