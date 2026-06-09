Salesforce Announces Second Round of Layoffs in 2026 as Company Continues Restructuring

Salesforce is laying off 86 employees in San Francisco, its second round of cuts this year, as it acquires m3ter and pushes into headless CRM. CEO Marc Benioff boasts of record revenue despite a 30% share price decline.

Salesforce is undergoing another round of layoffs, its second this year, according to a filing with California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification office. The notice filed on Monday stated that 86 employees would be laid off from its Mission Street office in San Francisco on August 7.

It is unclear if these are the only job cuts, and Salesforce did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The company employed about 83,000 people globally as of January 31, according to its annual report. This round of layoffs is relatively small compared to previous cuts, but it marks the continuation of a workforce reduction trend that has seen the company shed thousands of roles over the past three years.

The largest reduction came in November 2025 when Salesforce eliminated 4,000 customer support positions, a move that CEO Marc Benioff later discussed on a podcast, stating he needed fewer heads. The latest cuts, according to reports, have hit Salesforce Agentforce teams, MuleSoft IT, and Marketing Cloud software the hardest. This is part of the company's effort to right-size for the AI era, as it pivots towards integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into its customer relationship management platform.

On the same day Salesforce filed the WARN notice, it announced a definitive agreement to acquire m3ter, a revenue management software company, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is the 13th that the company has announced in as many months, reflecting Salesforce's aggressive expansion strategy despite ongoing layoffs. The acquisition of m3ter is part of Salesforce's push into a headless CRM approach, where users can access Salesforce data and logic inside other applications such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Slack.

This strategy aims to embed Salesforce functionality into the broader ecosystem of AI-powered tools, allowing customers to leverage Salesforce data within their preferred AI assistants. The move underscores the company's belief that AI integration is the future of enterprise software, even as it streamlines its workforce to focus on higher-value activities.

In addition to the layoffs and acquisition, Salesforce announced a $50 billion stock repurchase authorization earlier this year, signaling confidence in its long-term prospects despite a decline in share price. Salesforce shares have lost more than 30 percent of their value over the past year.

CEO Marc Benioff boasted about the company's cash reserves during the Q1 FY2027 investor call on May 27, stating that it was an outstanding quarter with record revenue, record deals, and incredible cash flow, and that they have returned record levels to investors. He emphasized the importance of these achievements during an unusual time. The layoffs, while small in scale, highlight the tension between Salesforce's financial performance and its need to adapt to the evolving technological landscape.

The company continues to navigate the challenges of the SaaS industry, balancing cost-cutting measures with strategic investments in AI and acquisitions. As the SaaS-pocalypse looms for some, Salesforce appears to be positioning itself to weather the storm by focusing on innovation and operational efficiency





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