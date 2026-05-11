Salford Council Elections: Democracy in Action, or Political Theater?

Explore the complex political landscape of Salford, England, as voters faced a pivotal moment in local government. Hear about the contentious recounts, the powerful role of Norman Owen, değişim in Tory royalty, and the political shifts that fueled the victory of opposition Reform.

One year there was a frisson across the school hall where the count was taking place. There was to be a second recount in Claremont where the Liberal Democrats were trying for the umpteenth time to nick a Labour seat.

Then there was the comeback of Tory royalty Karen Garrido after years in the political wilderness. In 1994 she had to step down as a councillor after the estate agent business she ran with her husband went bust and she was declared bankrupt. But her stoic nature meant in 2000, at the third attempt, she was re-elected to the council.

Foraging for gold at Salford Council elections was a tough task which I did for more than 20 years from the late 80s. The picture could not look any different in 2026 after Reform swept to 14 seats in the city, denting Labour's grip on the city in a remarkable result that was mirrored across the UK. For decades, the city was usually a straight fight between blue and red.

The Tories had enclaves in Worsley and Boothstown which were impenetrable to those with socialist flyers. But for the most part the Socialist Republic of Salford remained undented. At election counts the Labour confidence and their red-rose swagger was palpable every year.

Shockingly low voter turnout figures - or one councillor having the tip of his finger bitten of by a dog while pushing election leaflets through a letterbox in Eccles - were gifts when hunting for a news line as the outcome was so predictable. Click here for the latest on Greater Manchester's politics in our newslette





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Salford Council Elections Labour Liberal Democrats Conservatives Norman Owen Karen Garrido Tory Royalty Political Wilderness Estate Agent Business Council Elections Political Theater Democracy In Action Political Shifts Christie

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