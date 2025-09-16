Salford Councillors Call for New Plan to Tackle Off-Road Vehicle Chaos

Concerned about the increasing issues caused by off-road vehicles in Salford, councillors Paul Heilbron and Jonathan Moore are pushing for a comprehensive plan to address the problem. They will present a motion at a meeting on September 17th, proposing various measures, including enhanced enforcement, public space protection orders, and improved reporting mechanisms.

A new plan is needed to effectively address the 'serious problems' caused by off-road vehicles in Salford , according to local councillors. Paul Heilbron and Jonathan Moore, representatives for Salford Quays, argue that motorbikes, quadbikes, scramblers, and e-bikes are creating significant issues across the city and require urgent intervention. They are bringing this matter to a meeting at Salford Civic Centre on Wednesday, September 17, aiming to garner support for their call to action.

A motion regarding this issue states, 'Local communities are frustrated with the ongoing problems and want to see visible, joined-up action. A proactive, multi-agency approach involving Salford City Council, GMP, and housing providers is essential to tackle this issue effectively.' The councillors further emphasize that 'despite ongoing efforts, residents in parts of the city feel that enforcement is not keeping pace with the scale of the problem, particularly in areas such as Clifton Country Park, Ordsall Park, and Salford Quays.'During the meeting, they will propose several new measures to curb incidents involving off-road vehicles. These include exploring the installation of new bollards and fencing, utilizing CCTV surveillance, implementing Public Spaces Protection Orders, developing a long-term strategy in collaboration with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), and streamlining the reporting process for councillors to identify suspected vehicles involved in anti-social behaviour. The motion also requests that details about identified hotspots and actions taken be made publicly available in a clear and easily understandable format. Salford councillors will deliberate on these calls and vote on the proposed motion during the meeting.\Greater Manchester Police launched an operation in summer 2024 to combat and reduce anti-social behaviour associated with motorbikes, e-bikes, and quadbikes. In June of this year, they reported that the operation had resulted in 'a number of arrests made and bikes seized from all over Greater Manchester.' PS Grogan from the force prevention branch stated at the time, “We understand the frustration residents feel by reckless riding, and we're deploying every resource at our disposal - from specialist officers to cutting-edge surveillance technology - to identify offenders and hold them accountable. “This isn't just about enforcement; it's about reclaiming our streets and ensuring families can enjoy their neighbourhoods without fear or disturbance. We're sending a clear message: if you choose to ride anti-socially in Greater Manchester, we will find you, and you will face the consequences. “If you know who is using motorcycles anti-socially or to commit crime, let us know. Report it online or call Greater Manchester Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Off-Road Vehicles Salford Anti-Social Behaviour Greater Manchester Police Council Action

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New call for all people over State Pension age to get a Council Tax discountA new online petition is calling for people on the State Pension to be exempt from paying Council Tax.

Read more »

New call for State Pension payments to be inherited by children or long-term partnersAn online petition proposes that individuals should be able to nominate a beneficiary for their State Pension.

Read more »

The new plan which could tackle the 'serious problem' blighting SalfordThe issues will be discussed at a meeting this week

Read more »

Cheshire devolution wins Warrington councillors' backingThe full council's decision must now be given final approval by the cabinet.

Read more »

Michael Appleton: Shrewsbury Town boss wants squad to refocus after defeat by SalfordShrewsbury Town head coach Michael Appleton says it is important his side does not feel too 'down' after another defeat.

Read more »

Falkirk councillors back call for more info on health and social care changesOne councillor said the board in charge of health and social care had 'failed to communicate on basic matters'

Read more »